The Gujarat Titans (GT) are going into the GT vs CSK encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on the back of their four-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while the Super Kings are coming fresh from their 28-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

What Chennai did brilliantly in the last game was how they managed their batting towards the end and started their bowling in a fantastic way. Even after being five down inside 13 overs for just 101 runs, they still cross the 165-run mark at the end of their 20 overs. With the ball, their masterclass bowling helped them in taking regular wickets to put constant pressure on the game.

Gujarat have problems of plenty before the GT vs CSK clash. They were 23/3 at the end of the powerplay with none of their top three crossed single-digit scores. David Miller and Shahrukh Khan looked good for a while, but they too couldn’t resist the pressure for a long time. Rahul Tewatia, however, has been a little positive for the 2022 champions.

Also Read: ‘Mitchell Marsh’s Recovery Was Probably Slower’- Andrew McDonald Gives Fitness Update

IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Playing 11- Match 59

The concern for them would be whether Rashid Khan, who injured his shoulder in the last game, could gain full fitness and be available for this GT vs CSK fixture.

GT Playing 11:

Wriddhiman Saha’s form has been frustrating for the Titans. The wicket-keeper batter has nailed only 136 runs in nine innings of this season at a strike rate of 118.26 at an average of 15.11. This is quite a low comparing to see 371 and 317 run seasons in the last two editions.

Sai Sudharsan has managed 424 runs in 11 innings, but the strike rate of 131.67 hasn’t been quite satisfactory. Shubman Gill has also gone down in his form, with 322 runs at a strike rate of 137.60, going into the GT vs CSK encounter.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia too have been in good touch with a strike rate of around 145 to 150. In the bowling department, not a single Titans bowler is among the top 25 wicket-takers, with Mohit Sharma being at the top with 10 wickets but at an economy of 11.25. Rashid Khan, their trump card too has failed to make inroads with only eight scalps in 11 innings.

GT’s line-up vs CSK: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk.), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Jayant Yadav/ Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Josh Little. (Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier)

CSK Playing 11:

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad has led from the front being the second-highest run-getter of the season before the GT vs CSK clash, with 541 runs at a strike rate of 147.01, with four fifties and two hundreds. Shivam Dube, with two successive ducks, has 350 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of nearly 170.

Daryl Mitchell, in the last two to three games, have done a decent job, shouldering 229 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 134.70. Ravindra Jadeja was under pressure but has stood up with a 43-ball knock in 26 balls at a crucial stage.

Also Read: Matheesha Pathirana Bids A “Hard Goodbye” To CSK Franchise After His IPL 2024 Comes To An Early End

With no Mustafizur Rahman, who has flown back home for national duties, and Matheesha Pathirana, who has injured himself, CSK’s death bowling looks thin, but Tushar Deshpande has done a decent job so far before the GT vs CSK clash with 12 wickets at an economy of 8.66.

CSK’s line-up vs GT: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande. (Impact Sub: Simarjeet Singh)

The 59th game of the IPL 2024 in the GT vs CSK clash will take place on May 10, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.