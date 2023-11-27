IPL 2024: It Doesn’t Sound Right But So Be It – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: It Doesn’t Sound Right But So Be It – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM

IPL 2024: It Doesn&#8217;t Sound Right But So Be It &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed concern over Hardik Pandya’s decision to leave the Gujarat Titans captaincy and join the Mumbai Indians, where he is unlikely to lead in the IPL 2024 and believes that this move may not reflect well on Pandya’s resume as a skipper, as he was a successful captain for Gujarat Titans.

Following his promising leadership role at Titans, Pandya was even considered as a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma as India’s T20I captain.

In 2022, Hardik Pandya along with head coach Ashish Nehra, led Gujarat to IPL victory in their debut season and to the final against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Pandya’s impressive leadership skills convinced the senior national selectors to appoint him as the T20I captain, and he led the Indian T20I teams for the past year while Rohit Sharma and other senior players were preparing for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra feels that Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians would affect his captaincy resume going forward for the Indian team and questioned about his role with the Men in Blue in the shorter format of the game, given the uncertainty of Rohit Sharma’s role with the Indian T20 team.

“The one thing that won’t look good on Hardik’s CV is that he left Mumbai because he wanted to become a captain. You went to Gujarat and then became the Indian captain. You will no longer be a franchise captain now but you still want to be India’s captain – it doesn’t sit right.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“It doesn’t look right whether you look from optics or any other angle, that you are not your franchise’s captain but are India’s captain in the T20 World Cup. It doesn’t sound right but so be it,” Aakash Chopra said.

Hardik Pandya was retained by the Gujarat Titans on deadline day and joined the five-times Mumbai Indians on Monday as the deal was completed in cash, with Mumbai paying a transfer fee to the 2022 IPL champion. The Indian all-rounder, who began his IPL career with MI in 2015, captained GT for the last two seasons, leaving an ever-lasting impact as the leader of the franchise.

Kris Srikkanth On Gujarat Titans Letting Go Their Skipper Hardik Pandya

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth stated that he expected Rohit Sharma to pass over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians to Hardik Pandya and guarantee a smooth transition, similar to how MS Dhoni did with the senior national side when he relinquished captaincy and allowed Virat Kohli to grow under him.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

“Gujarat would have gained financially but the team didn’t gain at all. A captain who won you the title in the first year and took you to the final in the second year is no longer a part of your squad. They might have thought something if they are doing that,” Kris Srikkanth said.

Rohit Sharma-led side may have to make some tough choices to accommodate Hardik Pandya in their team as he holds a hefty price tag to his name, as they letting go of another all-rounder Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024

Kris Srikkanth

Mumbai Indians

Related Article
IPL 2024: It Doesn&#8217;t Sound Right But So Be It &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: It Doesn’t Sound Right But So Be It – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans To Play For Mumbai Indians

Nov 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns Home To MI After They Trade Cameron Green To RCB In All Cash Deals

Nov 27, 2023, 1:45 PM

IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World &#8211; Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Release From Gujarat Titans
IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

Nov 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

IPL 2024: If He Is Leaving, Will He Be Made Mumbai Indians Captain? &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya
IPL 2024: If He Is Leaving, Will He Be Made Mumbai Indians Captain? – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya

Nov 25, 2023, 11:34 AM

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Is All Set To Make His Return To The Mumbai Indians For The 2024 Season
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Is All Set To Make His Return To The Mumbai Indians For The 2024 Season

Nov 25, 2023, 10:17 AM

WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction
WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction

Oct 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy