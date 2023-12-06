IPL 2024: I See Azmatullah Omarzai Going To Gujarat Titans… – Irfan Pathan’s Huge Prediction Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that Gujarat Titans will look to acquire the services of Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, as he can be a perfect replacement for their former skipper Hardik Pandya in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Azmatullah Omarzai has made a name for himself during the 2023 World Cup, dazzling everyone with his batting and bowling abilities. With 353 runs in nine matches, the youthful all-rounder finished the tournament as Afghanistan’s second-highest run scorer and has demonstrated the ability to bowl at all stages of the game.

Previewing the IPL Auction In Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked about the players the Gujarat Titans could look to sign in the upcoming IPL auction.

The former all-rounder believes that the 2022 champions will miss Pandya’s services in the batting and bowling departments and that the team will go for Afghanistan all-rounder Omarzai, with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad already being part of the squad.

“Looking at the Gujarat Titans, they are missing out on Hardik Pandya. Obviously, they are missing out on a leader and a guy who can actually do both (bat and ball) equally really well. Who is there at the auction table?”

“I see Azmatullah Omarzai going to Gujarat Titans because he is a perfect fit. We have Rashid Khan there as well, who can actually get the best out of his countryman. Apart from an all-rounder, they require a proper fast bowler there. They need to go for that extra pace and they have a good purse available,” Irfan Pathan said.

Afghanistan players are well-liked by the Gujarat Titans. Prior to the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, they signed Rashid Khan and then nurtured young Noor Ahmad, who is now a crucial player on the Afghanistan team.

Gujarat Titans could look to sign the Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah in the forthcoming auction, as he can bat in the middle of the order and bowl at a fast pace for the team.

Kane Williamson Conundrum Will Haunt The Gujarat Titans – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his concerns over Gujarat Titans’ overseas acquisition and believes that the team will face a dilemma in playing Kane Williamson in the IPL and that the team will struggle in playing him in the playing 11.

“I am looking at the foreign players and that’s why the Kane Williamson conundrum will haunt the Gujarat Titans. You have got David Miller, who has to play. You have got Rashid Khan, who has to play.”

“Josh Little was I think very good and Noor Ahmad, who they used with the new ball and at the death as well. So there is going to be a struggle for Kane Williamson to get in and I would actually not get too excited with Kane Williamson because we are talking about T20 cricket,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

In the IPL 2022, Kane Williamson was injured while making a boundary save against the Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 33-year-old missed the entire IPL 2023 season because of the injury he suffered in the first match and would be keen to return to the cash-rich league in the forthcoming season.