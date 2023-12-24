IPL 2024: It Is A Great Opportunity To Share The Dressing Room With Mitchell Starc – Chetan Sakariya Excited To Play Alongside The Australian Pacer

Young Indian fast-bowler Chetan Sakariya hopes to learn a lot from the seasoned Australia pacer Mitchell Starc while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024. The Left-arm pacer has been picked by the KKR in the IPL 2024 auction for a base price of ₹50 lakhs and will play under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir for the two-time champions.

Chetan Sakariya was signed at the IPL 2022 mega-auction for 4.2 crore but could not make an impact for the team in the shorter format of the game. The left-arm pacer can swing the new ball and has a variety of slower-ball variations, but his medium pace means he will struggle to become a consistent all-phase bowler and will be eager to improve his skill set in KKR.

Speaking in an Interview with Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya feels that it is a great opportunity for him to share the dressing room with multiple World Cup winner Mitchell Starc and that he wants to learn as much as he can from the Australian legend about his work ethics and picking up wickets in the game.

“It’s a great opportunity to share the dressing room with a wicket-taker like Mitchell Starc, who has performed so well for Australia and has picked heaps of wickets in World Cups. I am looking forward to trying to learn as much as possible from him on his thought process and ask him how he picks so many wickets,” Chetan Sakariya said.

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL auction history. He broke Cummins’ record earlier in the day when SunRisers Hyderabad paid Rs 20.50 crore for the World Cup-winning captain. The left-arm speedster has only played two seasons in the tournament and would be keen on coming good for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season.

I Have The Experience Of Playing At The Eden Gardens – Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya is confident in his ability to adapt to any situation that may emerge during the IPL 2024, believing that he possesses the necessary skill set to triumph regardless of the challenges presented by the pitch. Kolkata Knight Riders will play their home games in Eden Gardens.

“It’s a ground where as a batter you get value for your shots and as a bowler, you will reap rewards if you hit the right areas and lengths. So it’s pretty much an even playing field. I have the experience of playing at the Eden Gardens when it has been a batting paradise as well as when there has been a green pitch. So I believe I am ready for the challenge,” Chetan Sakariya added.

The surface of Eden Gardens, KKR’s home stadium, has recently shown a range of characteristics. The surface has proven unpredictable, from high-scoring matches in the IPL 2023 season to major assistance to bowlers during the World Cup in 2023. and Sakariya would be looking forward to having a breakout season with KKR in the IPL 2024.