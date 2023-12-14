IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It’s Better If They Get One More Batter – Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It’s Better If They Get One More Batter – Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It’s Better If They Get One More Batter – Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM

IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It&#8217;s Better If They Get One More Batter &#8211; Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction

Former Indian Opener Aakash Chopra feels that 2022 IPL winner Gujarat Titans will look to acquire an Indian finisher like Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming IPL auction 2024 in Dubai. The Tamil Nadu batter was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the mini-auction on December 19th.

With Gujarat Titans trading Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans released eight players before the auction. They have a total budget of 38.15 crore and can buy up to eight players, including two foreigners.

In a Video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra feels that Gujarat Titans have some issues with their batting order, stating that the team needs one proper batter in the lineup, who can finish things for the team at the backend of the innings, and named renowned finisher Shahrukh Khan to find a place in the team.

“They could have a few problems in batting. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan play as the top three. It’s good Kane Williamson will also be available here. After that, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, and Matthew Wade.”

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan (Credits: Twitter)

“It looks alright but it’s better if they get one more batter. I feel they need a batter like Shahrukh Khan, a finisher-type batter because just in case Wriddhiman Saha doesn’t do well, they can get Sai Sudharsan or Kane Williamson to open,” Aakash Chopra said.

Punjab Kings finisher Shahrukh Khan, who was signed for 9 crores and aggregated just 156 runs at a terrible average of 22.29 in 13 innings in IPL 2023 was released ahead of the auction. Shahrukh is a huge striker of the cricket ball who is comfortable against both pace and spin and might be an asset to the team.

They Are Slightly Light On The Faster Bowling – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that Gujarat Titans need to bolster their fast bowling attack, which appears to be lacking with the departures of Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph ahead of the auction and has highlighted a few players that may be available in the IPL auction in 2024.

“In fast bowling, they have Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Joshua Little. They are slightly light on the faster bowling and you need bowlers who can move the ball around under lights in Gujarat. So they do need to shop for fast bowlers.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“They released Lockie Ferguson a year ago and have let Alzarri Joseph also go now. A lot of new names will be available in the auction. If they want, they can pick anyone among Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Dilshan Madushanka, and Gerald Coetzee,” Aakash Chopra added.

In this scenario, Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Rashid Khan, together with either Noor Ahmad or a seamer, might be the four overseas players for Gujarat Titans in the playing XI, with them missing the quality all-rounder and their former skipper Hardik Pandya for the next season.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024

Shahrukh Khan

Related Article
IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It&#8217;s Better If They Get One More Batter &#8211; Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction
IPL 2024: It Looks Alright But It’s Better If They Get One More Batter – Aakash Chopra Names Potential Finisher Pick For Gujarat Titans In Upcoming Auction

Dec 14, 2023, 1:40 PM

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go &#8211; Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper&#8217;s Retention
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go – Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper’s Retention

Nov 30, 2023, 1:18 PM

He Is An Absolute Livewire: Mayank Agarwal Effusive In Praise For Shikhar Dhawan
He Is An Absolute Livewire: Mayank Agarwal Effusive In Praise For Shikhar Dhawan

Mar 20, 2022, 2:58 PM

Punjab Kings Set To Appoint Mayank Agarwal As Skipper For IPL 2022
Punjab Kings Set To Appoint Mayank Agarwal As Skipper For IPL 2022

Feb 24, 2022, 12:12 PM

Rahul Tripathi Looking Forward To Play For Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2022
Rahul Tripathi Looking Forward To Play For Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2022

Feb 17, 2022, 12:22 PM

Shahrukh Khan Backs Experienced Shikhar Dhawan To Lead Punjab Kings In IPL 2022
Shahrukh Khan Backs Experienced Shikhar Dhawan To Lead Punjab Kings In IPL 2022

Feb 16, 2022, 2:40 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy