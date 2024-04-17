Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was fined heavily following the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shreyas Iyer was fined for sustaining a sluggish overrate in a dramatic IPL 2024 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals, losing by two wickets.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their second loss of the season in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The home team scored a massive 223 runs for the cost of six wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Sunil Narine’s maiden IPL and T20 hundred.

However, in response, Jos Buttler played an all-time great knock in IPL history as he took the game deep and scored 107* to take RR to the win by 2 wickets on the final ball of the match. He was also named the Player of the Match for his incredible knock.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer suffers monetary loss after losing the match to RR

During the match, Shreyas Iyer violated the IPL Code of Conduct for failing to bowl 20 overs in the allotted time. Shreyas’ first infraction of the season has resulted in a Rs 12-lakh fine.

“Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 16. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh,” IPL statement read.

Due to a sluggish overrate, the Kolkata team was obliged to bring an additional fielder into the circle during the match’s last over. Varun Chakaravarthy let up six on the opening ball when nine runs were required. Buttler got three runs off the final two balls to lead his team to victory.

