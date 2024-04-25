The 42nd game of KKR vs PBKS in this IPL will occur on April 26, 2024, at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With four successive defeats for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they find themselves in a must-win territory in IPL 2024. For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they will look to keep their winning journey intact with the sixth victory of the season to push themselves close to the qualifiers.

Kolkata began their journey in a thumping mode. The seven-wicket victory with 19 balls to spare against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) provided them so much trust in the campaign. Then came their humongous win over Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs to fire up their net run rate (NRR) to the sky-high position.

They slipped in only two games- one on the slow-turning pitch against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away fixture, and the other one against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, purely because of Jos Buttler’s masterclass knock of 107*.

Punjab continued the same old story of the IPL. The runners-up from the 2014 season began with a comfortable four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Out of nowhere, they snatched the three-wicket victory over Gujrat Titans, thanks to Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 29-ball 61-run knock. Throughout the season, they have struggled in both the bowling and batting departments. Their fielding too in patches have been below average.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL

KKR Info PBKS 32 Matches Played 32 21 Won 11 11 Lost 21 0 No Result 0 245 Highest Score 214 109 Lowest Score 119

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Last time in 2023, during the KKR vs PBKS clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the hosts managed to record a five-wicket victory. Batting first, PBKS put up 179/7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the half-century from captain Shikhar Dhawan. However, Andre Russell blew away the visitors with 23-ball 42 runs to gain the victory.

Matches played Matches won by KKR Matches won by PBKS No Result Previous Meeting 12 09 03 00 KKR won by 5 wickets

KKR vs PBKS- Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters between these sides, KKR have a 3-2 margin over the Kings.

KKR vs PBKS: Standout Performers:

Most runs for KKR: Gautam Gambhir (492 runs)

Most runs for PBKS: KL Rahul (317 runs)

Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine (33 wickets)

Most wickets for PBKS: Piyush Chawla (24 wickets).

Key Match-ups between KKR and PBKS players: