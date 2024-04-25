The 42nd game of KKR vs PBKS in this IPL will occur on April 26, 2024, at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With four successive defeats for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they find themselves in a must-win territory in IPL 2024. For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they will look to keep their winning journey intact with the sixth victory of the season to push themselves close to the qualifiers.
Kolkata began their journey in a thumping mode. The seven-wicket victory with 19 balls to spare against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) provided them so much trust in the campaign. Then came their humongous win over Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs to fire up their net run rate (NRR) to the sky-high position.
They slipped in only two games- one on the slow-turning pitch against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away fixture, and the other one against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, purely because of Jos Buttler’s masterclass knock of 107*.
Punjab continued the same old story of the IPL. The runners-up from the 2014 season began with a comfortable four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Out of nowhere, they snatched the three-wicket victory over Gujrat Titans, thanks to Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 29-ball 61-run knock. Throughout the season, they have struggled in both the bowling and batting departments. Their fielding too in patches have been below average.
KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL
|KKR
|Info
|PBKS
|32
|Matches Played
|32
|21
|Won
|11
|11
|Lost
|21
|0
|No Result
|0
|245
|Highest Score
|214
|109
|Lowest Score
|119
KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Last time in 2023, during the KKR vs PBKS clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the hosts managed to record a five-wicket victory. Batting first, PBKS put up 179/7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the half-century from captain Shikhar Dhawan. However, Andre Russell blew away the visitors with 23-ball 42 runs to gain the victory.
|Matches played
|Matches won by KKR
|Matches won by PBKS
|No Result
|Previous Meeting
|12
|09
|03
|00
|KKR won by 5 wickets
KKR vs PBKS- Last 5 Encounters
In the last five encounters between these sides, KKR have a 3-2 margin over the Kings.
KKR vs PBKS: Standout Performers:
Most runs for KKR: Gautam Gambhir (492 runs)
Most runs for PBKS: KL Rahul (317 runs)
Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine (33 wickets)
Most wickets for PBKS: Piyush Chawla (24 wickets).
Key Match-ups between KKR and PBKS players:
- Rinku Singh has smashed Arshdeep Singh for an unbeaten 37-run in 13 balls in their T20 faceoffs.
- Andre Russell has smoked Kagiso Rabada for 60 T20 runs in 27 balls, besides getting dismissed for once.
- Varun Chakaravarthy has dismissed Shikhar Dhawan thrice in T20s besides giving away just 54 runs in 50 balls.