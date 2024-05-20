The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. The KKR vs SRH clash of the season will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

When it comes to the bowling department of the IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in the powerplay. They have the second worst economy of 10.43, giving away 751 runs in 12 innings of this IPL 2024, before the KKR vs SRH affair, at an average of 35.76 and a bowling strike rate of 20.57. They have picked up 21 wickets in this period

The bowlers of the two-time champions haven’t really found the right line and length in the first six overs. Their bowlers have been nailed for 84 boundaries in 12 games, which is almost little more than one boundary in each over. In case of being hit for the over-boundaries, their bowlers have gone for 36 sixes in the powerplay.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have been smocked for 724 runs in 13 innings at an economy of 9.28, which is the fifth best of all the ten franchises, before the KKR vs SRH first qualifier. The 2016 champions have picked up the same number of wickets (21) as the Knight Riders team.

Their bowlers have been nailed for 81 boundaries in this session of the league, which is the third best of all the ten teams of this tournament’s league stage. Besides that, their bowlers have been smoked for 31 sixes in this period before the KKR vs SRH clash, which is the fourth-best of the IPL 2024 so far.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins have done the job with experience in the powerplay, Kolkata’s two young bowlers- Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have stepped up with bright performances.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Qualifier 1

When will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match begin?

The first qualifier of the IPL 2024 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will occur on May 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match live on TV?

The Disney Star won the media rights of the IPL 2024 with a huge package of INR 23,575 crore for the five-year period to telecast the KKR vs SRH game on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 online in India?

The digital rights of the IPL for the same period have been snatched for a huge price of INR 23,758 crore to show the KKR vs SRH game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free.

