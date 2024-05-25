In the last encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably defended their 175-run total against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), to make their way into the KKR vs SRH final of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Will the game provide another slow surface for the final?

The Kolkata Knight Riders have the second highest strike rate of 192.57 in the death overs (16-20) of the IPL 2024, as they have managed 518 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 19.19, losing 27 wickets, which is the second lowest of the season. Ahead of the KKR vs SRH fixture, the Knight Riders have also nailed 39 boundaries and 38 sixes in this period.

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have been struggling while finishing the innings with the four worst strike rate of 171.57, in 14 innings, as they have nailed 676 runs in 14 innings at an average of 22.53. They have also lost the third most wickets (30) in this period, before the KKR vs SRH clash, shouldering on 41 boundaries and 46 sixes. The number of over-boundaries is the third most of all teams.

When it comes to the bowling department, Hyderabad has the second-highest economy of 11.91, in 14 innings, going for 782 runs. This has come at a bowling average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 17.91. In this period, going into the KKR vs SRH face-off, the Hyderabad side has picked up 22 scalps in 14 innings, which is the second-lowest of the period. They have also been smashed for 73 boundaries and 37 sixes in this competition during the last six overs.

When it comes to the bowling department of the KKR side, they have picked up 29 wickets in 13 innings, at an economy of 10.23, which is the best of all the ten teams. Their bowling average of 17.3 and a strike rate of 10.17 in this period, while getting belted for 21 boundaries and 44 sixes in the last five overs of the innings.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Weather Report And Pitch Report- Final

AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature for the KKR vs SRH game in Chennai will be around 32°c, with a humidity level of around 66%. The cloud cover of 100% suggests that dew may not be a huge part of the clash, which can push the captains to go for the ‘batting first’ decision.

KKR vs SRH Weather Forecast Temperature 32°c Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy Dew Point 26°c Humidity Level 66% Cloud Level 100%

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report

The fourth pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be used for this final KKR vs SRH game, which is made of red clay. Run scoring could be a way to go, but the track is expected to be slower as the game progresses. This suggests that the captain may look to bat first and put up a score on the board to defend.

The average first innings total in Chepauk in this IPL 2024 has been around 177, which has been the highest in the last decade. In the last 43 games in this period, teams have won 24 times with a winning percentage of 55.8. The rest 19 games have gone in favor of the chasing sides.

The Chainaman team has an economy of just over six in IPLs, since 2014, while the fast bowlers have been belted for just less than eight in this track. Nitish Rana, a member of the KKR side, has collected 228 runs at a strike rate of 130.29, with one fifty. In the bowling department, Andre Russell has picked up nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 9.62 at Chepauk.