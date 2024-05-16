The last encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw the hosts chasing a 174-run target thanks a mind-blowing century from Suryakumar Yadav. In the coming MI vs LSG clash, will be another high scoring surface as Lucknow seek huge win for a thing chance for playoff spot?

The Super Giants have been the worst side in the death over (16-20) with a low team strike rate of 161.02, with 570 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.14, with only 26 sixes and 50 boundaries, going into the MI vs LSG affair.

In case of the Mumbai Indians, they too have been struggling with the third lowest strike rate of 168.99, The five-time champions have smashed 534 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.26, in the last five overs of the IPL 2024. Their 39 over-boundaries is the fifth most sixes so far in this period of the tournament, besides smocking 33 fours.

When it comes to the bowling department, LSG have given away 594 runs in 12 innings at the fourth highest economy of 11.57 in the last five overs of the IPL 2024. Going into the MI vs LSG fixture, the Lucknow side have picked up only 20 wickets in the death overs of the tournament with a bowling average of 29.70. They have given away 39 sixes in this period, which is the fourth most of the competition in that duration.

When it comes to the bowling of the Mumbai Indians, the Hardik Pandya-led side have picked up the third most wickets (29), with an economy of 11.08 in 13 innings. Their bowling average is 20.45, while his bowling strike rate is 11.07.

Also Read: Now They Are Finishing At The Top – Mohammad Kaif On Successful Campaign Of KKR

Their bowlers have picked up the sixth most wickets (35) in this duration before the MI vs LSG game, with a bowling average of 20.45. Their bowlers have been notched up for 35 over boundaries in this period, as they look to improve their death over show in both batting and bowling in the last league game.

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 67

The AccuWeather suggests that the evening temperature during the MI vs LSG face-off will be around 32°c with the humidity level will be around 68%. The cloud cover of 21% suggests that the environment during the game will be partly cloudy and humid. Captains may look to bowl first after winning the toss.

MI vs LSG Weather Forecast Temperature 32°c Weather Forecast Partly cloudy, warm and humid Dew Point 26°c Humidity Level 68%

Also Read: ‘When You Hit A Six And A Four, The Crowd Is Silent’ – Ambati Rayudu Shares CSK Fan’s Love For MS Dhoni

MI vs LSG Pitch Report

The average first innings total before the MI vs LSG clash at the Wankhede Stadium has dropped down to 183, comparing to the 197 in the last season, while it was just around 165 in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

In the 86 games in the IPL, teams ‘batting first’ have won 37 clashes at a winning percentage of 37, while the chasing teams have ow the rest 49 games, at a winning rate of 57%.

The Chainaman has an expensive economy of nearly 9.5-run mar, while the off-spinners have enjoyed their time in the last 10 years, with an economy of under than eight before the MI vs LSG encounter. The fast bowlers have gone for an economy of around the 8.5-run mark.

Suryakumar Yadav has smashed 1083 runs in 30 T20s at this ground with an average of 41.65 and a strike rate of 163.84 with eight half-centuries and a couple of centuries. In the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has grabbed 50 scalps at this ground, before the MI vs LSG head-to-head, with an economy of 7.50.