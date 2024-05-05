The 55th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. If they don’t use any tired surface, the MI vs SRH clash could offer high scores. If the Sunrisers come on top, they will hold their spot among the top four for a long time.

Quite surprisingly, even being at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai Indians have done a great job in the middle overs. They have the best team strike rate of 146.97 between the seventh to the 15th over. The 873 runs they have scored in this period is the highest among all the ten teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too, going into the MI vs SRH clash, have done a fabulous job with the ball in hand, as they have managed to bat at a strike rate of 146.11, the third best among the teams in this IPL 2024.

When it comes to cracking the big sixes, none of the teams come close to the Sunrisers side. They have nailed 49 sixes in this period, while Mumbai Indians have the third most sixes (42) in this duration, which provides them the platform of going berserk at the latter half of the innings.

Tilak Verma has done a terrific job for the Mumbai Indians, carrying the second most runs (251) in the middle overs with a strike rate of 160.90. For the Hyderabad side, Nitish Reddy has shown great excellence in the middle overs for the Sunrisers. The right-hander has managed 148 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 164.44, while Heinrich Klassen has managed 162 runs before the MI vs SRH clash at a strike rate of 158.82.

Klassen’s 15 sixes is the joint second most among all the players in the middle overs of the IPL 2024. So, one thing is for sure, the bowlers need to come up with various plans to make life a little tougher for the batters during this period.

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 55

When will the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 55 begin?

The 55th encounter of the IPL 2024 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST on May 06, 2024.

Where to watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match on TV?

To earn the TV rights of the IPL for five years, the Disney Star won the bid for INR 23,575 crore, to telecast the MI vs SRH game live on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the MI vs SRH IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights for the IPL, Viacom18 grabbed the deal for a whopping 23,578 crore to display the MI vs SRH match online on the Jio Cinema App and the website for free in India.

