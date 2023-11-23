IPL 2024: Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam Among Ten Jammu And Kashmir Players Shortlisted For The IPL Auction

Ten of the Jammu and Kashmir players have been shortlisted for the IPL auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19. The majority of the IPL Franchise have expressed their interest in these ten players, who have a good possibility of playing in the IPL next year.

The IPL 2024 Auction will take place in preparation for the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin in March 2024. The auction is scheduled to take place in December 2023 in Dubai. Teams use this money to assemble the best team possible, which includes both capped and uncapped Indian players as well as overseas players.

This time around, 590 players have been shortlisted for the IPL auction. Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam, Parvez Rasool, Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, and Vivrant Sharma are among those from J&K.

Veteran Indian Cricketer Parvez Rasool, who was unsold in the previous three auctions, has relisted his name at the auction at a starting price of Rs 50 lakh. Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, and Nasir Lone have all been summoned for trials by various franchises.

Mujtaba Yousuf has already served as a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he is likely to be handed a regular berth in the IPL team Rasikh Salam was a regular in the Mumbai Indians academy and was also a Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

Two other cricketers Abdul Samad and Umran Malik have been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore each in the squad, as they retained by the team ahead of the IPL auction 2022.

Umran Malik is also coming off a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he was dropped from the playing XI. This has only fueled speculation about his selection for the national team and finisher Abdul Samad had a decent outing for the team but the team management has backed them to come good in IPL 2024.

Umran has played eight ODI and T20I games, neither of which has produced very impressive results. He has 13 ODI wickets at an economy rate of 6.45 and 11 T20I wickets at an abysmal 10.48. The express pacer has gone in and out of the starting lineup, never having a sustained run of games, and would be keen on making a comeback to perform and make a case stronger for the Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.