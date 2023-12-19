IPL 2024: Overseas Bowling Options Is Going To Be A Real Priority For Us – RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Reveals Their Auction Strategy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Mo Bobat highlighted that the franchise’s key goal in the IPL auction is to find perfect backing for Mohammed Siraj. The Bangalore-based franchise has released their key bowlers ahead of the auction and the team will be looking to develop an entirely new bowling unit under new head coach Andy Flower.

Royal Challengers Bangalore appears to be planning a major revamp of their bowling lineup, as they have released several frontline players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The team has retained Reece Topley from England, and Indian primary pacer Mohammed Siraj will lead the Challengers’ pace attack.

Speaking to the media, Mo Bobat stated that the franchise’s top priority is to find the perfect support for Mohammed Siraj in the fast bowling department, while the domestic spinners in the squad will take the lead role in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He was also pleased with the acquisition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in the trade.

“Mohammad Siraj is a core part of what we do so supporting Siraj with some more bowling options including overseas bowling options is going to be a real priority for us moving forward, Then we have got a core of local spinners, which I think is quite strong. Some of them got some opportunities over the last year or two and they might play more leading roles moving forward.”

“We have got a strong core of retaining players, and we have got a very powerful top order. Part of the decision-making that we had around our player release decisions was to try and strengthen the middle order and bringing Cameron Green was a fantastic move,” Mo Bobat said.

Cameron Green is a generational talent who has matured on the world scene and has all the makings of the next big thing. The Bangalore-based franchise has retained 20 players before the IPL 2024 auction, including two transfers – Cameron Green and Mayank Dagar and would be keen on adding a few overseas bowling strengths to their bowling in the auction.

The Next Objective Is To Make Sure We Create The Right Performance – Mo Bobat

Mo Bobat revealed that the squad is searching for long-term prospects and is pleased with the group’s leadership and experienced players. He also stated that the team wants to build the proper culture and team dynamic for the players to come in and perform for the team on the bigger stage.

“I am committed to a long-term project here. We have a fantastic captain in Faf, and an excellent group of senior players with the experience of Virat, Maxi (Maxwell), and DK (Dinesh Karthik). So the ingredients are really strong”.

“The next objective is to make sure we create the right performance, and culture where the players can really go and showcase what they are capable of, and go out and entertain the public,” Mo Bobat added.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained 18 players, including ace batter Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Mohammed Siraj, while releasing 11 others including bowling trio Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Hazlewood, which has depleted the team’s bowling resources.