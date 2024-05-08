When it comes to the head-to-head records of the PBKS vs RCB clash, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are slightly ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a 17-15 winning margin. However, in their last encounter of this season in Bengaluru, the hosts gained a close victory by four wickets.

The Bengaluru side hasn’t bowled well constantly in the powerplay. Their economy of 9.77 is the third worst among the ten teams in this IPL 2024. They also have picked up the joint second least wickets (15) in this period.

Quite bad their performance have been with the new ball in hand, as going into the PBKS vs RCB encounter, the visitors have conceded 34 sixes in this duration in 11 innings, which is more than three sixes in six overs per innings so far.

Punjab, on the other hand, have been excellent in the time when there are two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Their economy of 8.82 is the second-best of the IPL 2024 in the powerplay so far. Even though they have kept the opposition batters calm, the bowlers have only 12 in the powerplay bank so far, the worst of the season.

In the case of conceding sixes, Punjab have done a decent job, giving away just 17 over boundaries in this period in 11 innings, which is the second best of this year till now, going into the PBKS vs RCB clash.

Which team comes on top in this face-off, will keep their heart rate going, while the team to slip up from that position, may see them getting eliminated from this year’s tournament.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 32 Punjab Kings Won 17 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won 15 No Result 00 First Played May o5, 2008 Last Played May 25, 2024

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw/Chris Woakes, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak.

PBKS vs RCB Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

The former RCB captain has been in tremendous touch coming into the PBKS vs RCB clash, being the highest run-getter of the season with 542 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.08. He also has smashed 938 IPL runs in 31 innings at a strike rate of close to 130 against the Punjab Kings and may look for another big knock in the competition.

Best Bowler Prediction: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel used his slow deliveries quite well in the last game at this same ground, with figures of 3/24 in four overs. Going into the PBKS vs RCB clash, he could be a valuable asset given he has spent his time with RCB, and knows the players pretty well.

PBKS vs RCB Match Winner Prediction

Both teams have made an excellent comeback in this IPL 2024, after a very poor start. But looking at the current form, RCB looks to be slightly ahead going into the PBKS vs RCB encounter.