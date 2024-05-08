Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 58th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The PBKS vs RCB encounter will take place on May 09, 2024, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The hosts are coming into this game on the back of their 28-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in the same ground, where they failed to chase down a target of 168. Punjab, who began their 17th season of the IPL campaign on the back of a four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC), faced two back-to-back defeats since then.

After their firing victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT), thanks to the youngster Shashank Singh’s spectacular knock of 61* in 29 balls, they slipped in four consecutive games in a row, only to find themselves far away from the playoff race.

However, their 263-run record chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a seven-wicket win over Chennai gave them some relief. Before the PBKS vs RCB clash, they are now in the eighth position with four wins in 11 games at a net run rate of -0.187.

On the flip of the coin, Royal Challengers Bengaluru too are going through the same route. After their first win of the season against Punjab, they lost six consecutive fixtures, one of which was a heart-breaking one-wicket defeat against Kolkata.

At the moment, they are walking on a line of string, with three successive wins before the PBKS vs RCB face-off. The last victory over Gujarat by four wickets was a mixed-bag feeling, as from a strong position, RCB lost six wickets for 25 runs.

A defeat for any of the teams in this PBKS vs RCB encounter will eliminate them from the IPL 2024, while the winner can feel their breath going.

PBKS vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th Match : Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs.

RCB:

1st Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th Match : Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets.

: Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. 11th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets.

PBKS vs RCB Teams:

Punjab Kings

PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw/Chris Woakes, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Prabhudessai.