IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM

IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Australian pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will get more than INR 14 crore in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. The Australian pacers will be in high demand in the auction because of their ODI World Cup success in India.

Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc skipped the last season of IPL to prepare for the Ashes and World Cup. With the T20 World Cup coming up right after the cash-rich league, both have put their names in the pot in order to impress national selectors to be part of the team for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to make various auction predictions, including that both Starc and Cummins will command high prices following their victory in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Indian soil. He also projected that in a legitimate bidding war for former Punjab Kings finisher Shahrukh Khan, who could fetch something between INR 10 and 14 crores.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin Credits: Twitter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashwin (@rashwin99)

In the video, Ashwin further stated that he anticipates bids for New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra to be between INR 4 and 7 crores, while pacer Harshal Patel expects bids to be between INR 7 and 10 crores. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was placed in the same category as Harshal and estimates Rovman Powell will receive INR 4 to 7 crores.

Ravichandran Ashwin made a surprising prediction that World Cup hero Travis Head will not get more than INR 4 crores as many teams have got their overseas opener spot filled. He expects veteran India fast bowler Umesh Yadav to fetch between INR 4 and 7 crores.

The players shortlisted for the forthcoming IPL auction 2024 were announced, with 333 players ready to go under the hammer. There are 214 Indians and 119 international players, who have put up their names for selection and the teams would be keen to fill up the holes in the forthcoming auction and get themselves get ready for the cash-rich league.

While on-field performance ultimately decides a franchise’s success or failure, getting the correct chess pieces in place before and during the auction is sometimes half the battle. The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been the finest teams in the event so far, both winning five championships.

Tagged:

IPL 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin

Related Article
IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction
IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 1:14 PM

IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision
IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

Dec 18, 2023, 11:15 AM

IPL 2024: I Don&#8217;t They Will Be Looking At That&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Chennai Super Kings Might Not Go For Rachin Ravindra At The IPL 2024 Auction
IPL 2024: I Don’t They Will Be Looking At That… – Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Chennai Super Kings Might Not Go For Rachin Ravindra At The IPL 2024 Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 10:37 AM

IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction
IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 10:13 AM

SA vs IND: I Don&#8217;t Think Being A Captain Affects A Batter&#8217;s Game, It&#8217;s About The Individual Mindset &#8211; Gautam Gambhir
SA vs IND: I Don’t Think Being A Captain Affects A Batter’s Game, It’s About The Individual Mindset – Gautam Gambhir

Dec 17, 2023, 12:13 PM

IPL 2024: If He Does Not Remain Fit, Everything Falls On Its Head &#8211; Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Appointment As Mumbai Indians Skipper
IPL 2024: If He Does Not Remain Fit, Everything Falls On Its Head – Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On Hardik Pandya’s Appointment As Mumbai Indians Skipper

Dec 16, 2023, 2:25 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy