Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. However, ahead of the game, RCB had reportedly cancelled their only practice session due to an alleged security threat to Virat Kohli.

RCB was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to prepare for the quarterfinal match, but the team decided to postpone without providing an official reason.

According to Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, some Gujarat Police personnel and many Gujarat Cricket Association officials feel that the RCB made this decision to put Virat Kohli under observation. This came after the Gujarat Police detained terrorists at Ahmedabad Airport.

Those seized as suspected militants are believed to be affiliated with the ‘ISIS’ organization. The convicts provided up recordings and text messages including allusions to the organization’s boss. It is suspected that those arrested are part of a militant organization.

A police official told the outlet that this information had been shared with RR and RCB. RR took no action, but RCB told the security men that there would be no practice session.

RCB didn’t cancel their training session due to the security threat to Virat Kohli, but to avoid Ahmedabad heat – Report

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As a result, RCB and RR could only use the stadium for post-match training. Instead, the teams were offered the option of practising on the University Grounds in Ahmedabad.

While RR trained from 4 to 6 p.m. at the University Ground, RCB’s choice to abandon their session without explanation has piqued many people’s interest. According to sources familiar with the situation, it had nothing to do with the terror threats, as RCB’s training was cancelled before the arrests were made.

“We were not told about any terror threat by the RCB. They canceled the training before the suspects were arrested. We made arrangements for both RR and RCB at the University Grounds, and RR even trained in the evening hours. So many spectators attended the match last evening in Ahmedabad, and there is no reason to panic,” a Gujarat Cricket Association official told CricketNext.

On the other hand, India Today reported that due to the high temperatures in the afternoon, RCB decided to postpone their practice session. They were told that the floodlights would only be accessible until 6:30 p.m., at which point the team canceled their training on Wednesday, May 22.

“They changed the time initially it was for 2-5 they asked for 4-6 we Said till 6:30 flood lights are available which is permissible that is not an issue but the weather was 45+ so they decided not to do the practice just for the sake of the players so that there will be no health issues. There was no issue related to any security threat,” a top source told India Today.

