Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been in good form in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he has hit a brilliant ton recently. However, as per reports of a rift in the MI dressing room, Rohit Sharma is allegedly not staying with the MI contingent in the hotel during the home matches in Mumbai.

For the first time since 2013, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are led by someone other than Rohit Sharma. Before the IPL 2024 mini-auction, MI made a brave move by removing Rohit from captaincy. They gave the job to Hardik Pandya, whom they acquired from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a deal. Pandya captained GT in the IPL 2022 and 2023.

MI find themselves at the 7th spot on the IPL 2024 points table with 3 wins from 7 matches and 6 points to their name. MI started with three consecutive losses before earning their maiden win.

MI earned its first win under Hardik against the Delhi Capitals on April 7. They won their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI fell to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL Clasico. They resumed their winning ways against the Punjab Kings on Thursday (April 18), winning by nine runs.

They will face the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 22. From there, they will go to Delhi to face Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals. Michigan’s next home game is slated for May 3.

Rohit Sharma reveals the reason why he leaves the team hotel during MI’s home games in Mumbai

Rohit is no longer part of the leadership group, hence he is not required to stay with the team at all times. Rohit has confirmed that he is not staying with the MI team for home matches.

“I am staying at home actually. The last four matches Mumbai Indians played here (Wankhede), I was staying at home. Just going an hour before when we have the team meeting. It’s been good, a little different but good,” Rohit said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

The five-time IPL Champions failed to win a title in IPL 2021, 2022 and 2023. This prompted the management to make a big change at the top and they removed Rohit.

