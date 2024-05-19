MS Dhoni was seen walking back to the dressing room after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night in their final IPL 2024 League match. RP Singh, the former India cricketer, posted a photo with MS Dhoni and seemingly hinted at the future of the legendary cricketer.

RCB was asked to bat first and scored 218/5 in 20 overs. This was owing to Faf du Plessis’ 54 and Virat Kohli’s 47, as well as contributions from Glenn Maxwell (16 in 5), Rajat Patidar (41), Cameron Green (38*), and Dinesh Karthik (14 in 6).

While CSK would have preferred to win and go to the playoffs, they also aimed for the 201-run mark, which would have helped them finish in the playoff bracket even if they lost.

MS Dhoni had tried his best in the all-important encounter as he scored 25 runs in no time. With 17 runs needed in the final over to qualify for the playoffs, MS Dhoni began the over by hitting Yash Dayal for a 100-plus meter six.

But he was out the very next ball, as Dayal foxed him with a slower one and that was probably it was CSK as they finished on 191/7 lost the game by 27 runs, and were eliminated from the race for playoffs.

RP Singh hints at MS Dhoni’s retirement in a photo with him

Many have argued that MS Dhoni’s great career as a former Indian and CSK captain may have come to an end with the loss to RCB. Contrary to popular assumption, some former Indian cricketers and close friends of Dhoni feel that it is not over and that ‘Thala’ may return to the field in the yellow jersey next season.

However, one of the closest friends of MS Dhoni and former India cricketer RP Singh has given a hint at the worst. He posted a photo with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina and in his caption, which was written in Hindi, hinted that not all endings need the perfect and happy finish. History always remembers those, who kept trying till the end.

“यह जरूरी नहीं है कि हर एक कहानी का अंत अच्छा हो,इतिहास सदैव उनका स्मरण करता है जो समर में आखिरी तक डटे रहे !!” RP Singh wrote.

Also Read: “MS Dhoni Will Come Back Roaring In IPL 2025” – Robin Uthappa