RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction – Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).

This match will be scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 10) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs GT Match Preview:

As CSK best KKR in last match on Monday(April 8), RR are the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Sanju Samson-led side is currently at the top of the points table with four wins.

RR began their season with wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at home before thrashing Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their own backyard.

In their last game, they inflicted a six-wicket defeat on Royal Challengers Bengaluru even after Virat Kohli scored a century.

After RCB posted 183, Jos Buttler’s unbeaten ton helped RR chase down the total with ease in the end. The first-ever IPL champions have the momentum. They will aim to capitalize on it against GT. GT has been struggling to find consistency.

Under new captain Shubman Gill, GT have won two and lost three games so far. They lost their last two games.

They want to win against the strong RR team in the next game. They are eager to bounce back. In their last game against LSG, they failed to chase down 163 and were all out for just 130.

IPL 2024 points table:

In the IPL points table, RR are currently at the top with four wins from four games. KKR, LSG, and CSK follow them in the top four. GT, on the other hand, are languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL points table.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.12 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.409 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.22 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.797 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

RR vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

RR vs GT DC Match info:

Article Title RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Rajasthan Royals & Gujarat Titans Series name IPL 2024 Date 10-Apr-24 Category RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RR vs GT Head To Head record:

RR GT 05 Matches played 05 01 Won 04 04 Lost 01 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue wise result between RR and GT:

Ground Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans No Result Total Eden Gardens 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 1 0 2 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Overall 1 4 0 5

RR vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RR vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 28°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 189

RR Probable XI/Squad

Batter – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson ©

Bowler – Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

All Rounder – Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin

Impact Players – Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq

Bench – Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

GT Probable XI/Squad

Batter – BR Sharath (WK), Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan

Bowler – Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

All Rounder – Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Impact Players – Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

Bench – David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Sandeep Warrier, R Sai Kishore, Josh Little, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Minz

Fantasy stats for RR vs GT:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 8 1 0 GT S Gill Batter 10 7 3 1 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 6 1 2 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 6 0 0 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT K Williamson Batter 9 5 0 1 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 4 0 1 GT U Yadav Bowler 9 4 0 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 10 2 0 0 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 7 2 0 1 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 2 0 0 GT S Khan Batter 5 2 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 4 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT S Johnson Bowler 3 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR T Boult Bowler 10 8 1 0 RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 6 0 2 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 6 2 0 RR A Khan Bowler 10 4 1 0 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 4 0 0 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 4 1 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 4 3 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 3 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 2 1 1 RR K Sen Bowler 9 2 1 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 1 0 0 RR N Saini Bowler 6 2 0 1 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

RR vs GT Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RR and GT for the 24th match of IPL 2024:

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson(w/c)

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Ravichandran Ashwin

Trent Boult

Avesh Khan

Nandre Burger

Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dube, Abid Mushtaq

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill(c)

Sharath BR(w)

Sai Sudharsan

Vijay Shankar

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Umesh Yadav

Spencer Johnson

Darshan Nalkande

Mohit Sharma

GT impact players:

Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

RR vs GT team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Shubman Gill 19 runs Riyan Parag 4 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 Jos Buttler 100 runs Yuzvendra Chahal 2 wickets

Most runs and wickets for RR and GT in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 185 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 8 wickets Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Shubman Gill – 183 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 7 wickets

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Captains:

Jos Buttler:

After failing to score big in the first three games of the tournament, Jos Buttler roared back to form with a splendid unbeaten century against RCB in the last game and will be looking to extend his red-hot form.

Shubman Gill:

With 183 runs, Shubman Gill is GT's leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. The India star would be looking to lead from the front as GT look to end their mini slump in form.

With 183 runs, Shubman Gill is GT’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. The India star would be looking to lead from the front as GT look to end their mini slump in form.

Top Picks for RR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Yashasvi Jaiswal:

Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to fire in IPL 2024. In four games so far, he has registered scores of 25, 5, 10 and 0. The southpaw has the ability to blow away any team on his day and he will be desperate to regain his top form before IPL 2024 enters its business end.

Riyan Parag:

While Riyan Parag failed to get going in the last game against RCB, he is in good form in IPL 2024. In four games so far, he has hit two match-winning half-centuries and is currently RR's leading run-scorer.

While Riyan Parag failed to get going in the last game against RCB, he is in good form in IPL 2024. In four games so far, he has hit two match-winning half-centuries and is currently RR’s leading run-scorer.

Budget Picks for RR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Kane Williamson:

After warming the bench during the first three games, Kane Williamson finally got a chance in the playing eleven for the last two games. In his comeback game against PBKS, he scored 26 before scoring 1 against LSG. The New Zealand star is known for his consistency and he will be eyeing a big score against RR.

Mohit Sharma:

Mohit Sharma has been one of the most impressive performers with the ball in IPL 2024. With seven wickets, he is also GT's leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The right-arm pacer would be eyeing another good show with the ball

Mohit Sharma has been one of the most impressive performers with the ball in IPL 2024. With seven wickets, he is also GT’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The right-arm pacer would be eyeing another good show with the ball

RR vs GT Dream11 Team Today – 1

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (C) Sanju Samson Batsmen Shubman Gill (vc) Yashasvi Jaiswal Sai Sudharsan Allrounders Riyan Parag R Ashwin Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Nandre Burger Rashid Khan

RR vs GT Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler Sanju Samson Batsmen Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Sai Sudharsan Allrounders Riyan Parag (c) Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Nandre Burger Rashid Khan Mohit Sharma

RR vs GT Match Prediction Today:

Given the form RR are in at the moment, it won’t be easy for GT to win the game. While RR have lost four of their five games against GT, they are expected to win the upcoming game.