WWE Backlash 2024 was the very first time that a particular premium live event went international from France to bring a unique experience. In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship where the referee Jessika Carr made history by becoming the first female referee to officiate a PLE main event for the WWE Title.

But most importantly, after winning the title at WWE WrestleMania 40 and finishing his story, Cody Rhodes continued that story at WWE Backlash 2024 in Lyon, France, and proved the earlier reports true. At this Saturday’s PLE, Rhodes went through his first major title defense after defeating Roman Reigns’ historic title run and he was successful in retention.

The finishing sequence of this match at WWE Backlash 2024 saw Styles blocking a Cross Rhodes and hitting a Pele Kick. Styles dropped his elbow pad as he wanted to connect with a Phenomenal forearm but Rhodes dodged it with a thrust kick to the gut.

Rhodes applied a Kimura but Styles got to his feet and slammed Rhodes to escape the hold. Rhodes was quickly able to counter with a Cody Cutter off the top rope before finally hitting with the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall win.

WWE Backlash 2024: Judgment Day break-up teased

In the other major title match at WWE Backlash 2024, Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest’s fellow Judgment Day cohorts, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor interfered in this match in favor of Priest by distracting Jey and it ultimately costs the match to the challenger.

Jey hit a spear and hit the second Uso Splash of the match, seemingly for the win, but McDonagh placed Priest’s foot on the bottom rope to break up the referee’s count. Jey took out McDonagh with a suicide dive and speared Bálor but once he headed back to the match Priest knocked him down and hit a chokeslam off the ropes for the pinfall win.

After the match was over at WWE Backlash 2024, JD and Balor attacked Jey, further but Priest wasn’t happy about it and almost fought with them. They eventually got back on the same page and celebrated the win. But the tease was made for the upcoming Judgment Day break-up which should lead to a Priest vs. Balor rivalry.