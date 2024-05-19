Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 70th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The RR vs KKR clash will take place on May 19, 2024, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati.

The Rajasthan Royals, who have already qualified for the playoffs in this edition of the IPL, are coming into this RR vs KKR affair on the back of their fourth successive defeat of the tournament, against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They are in the second position in the points table with eight wins in 13 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.273 and seek another victory to finish among the top two spots.

The Royals made a special start in the competition with four back-to-back wins before they faced their maiden defeat of the season against the Gujarat Titans by three wickets. With another string of four wins, they looked to be in such a strong position. But Since the start of May, they have faced defeat in four consecutive games, coming into the RR vs KKR contest, as the Royals find themselves in a tight situation.

The journey of the Kolkata Knight Riders have been quite smooth in this season before the RR vs KKR face-off. They began the 17th season of the competition with three wins, before they slipped a little with three losses in the next five games. But they turned it with some special performances at the business end of the edition as the victory against the Mumbai Indians ensured their qualification for the playoffs.

Going into the RR vs KKR encounter, the 2-time champions are at the top position with nine wins in 13 games, and a washout result against GT. Irrespective of the result in their last clash, the 2012 and 2014 champions will finish at number one position, and take part in the qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024.

RR vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run.

: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th Match : Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. 13th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets.

KKR:

1st Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 3rd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 107 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 107 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run. 8th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th Match: Match abandoned with Gujarat Titans due to rain.

RR vs KKR Teams:

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Tanus Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a like-for-like replacement for Phil Salt, who has gone back home due to national duties.

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy.