Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are coming into the RR vs PBKS clash after their five-wicket and 60-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively. Although Punjab’s journey has ended, the Royals aim to get back on the winning track.

Rajasthan Royals have the sixth lowest strike rate of 141.67 in the middle overs, scoring 918 runs in 12 innings in 108 overs, at an average of 43.71. The inaugural champions have nailed 46 sixes so far before the RR vs PBKS clash in this IPL 2024, which is the fourth lowest. The positive part is that they have lost only 21 wickets in this period.

For the Punjab Kings, they have the third-lowest strike rate of 135.80 in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, giving away 880 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 23.16, which is the lowest of all the teams. 48 sixes have come off their bat in this phase, before the RR vs PBKS encounter.

IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Playing 11- Match 65

England captain and RR opener Jos Buttler has flown back home for his national duties, and won’t be available for the RR vs PBKS contest, which will be a huge blow for the hosts.

RR Playing 11:

Jos Buttler ends this IPL 2024 with 359 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 140. Although the other opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to step up in this crisis moment, he has already nailed 344 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.27 and a strike rate of 153.57 with a fifty and century each.

They can use another England opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore for this RR vs PBKS fixture. The dashing batter has managed 4734 T20 runs in 190 games at a strike rate of close to 140 with 34 50s and one century.

The Royals are blessed with a strong middle order thanks to the golden performance of both captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. The former has 486 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60.75 and a strike rate of 158.30, while the latter has cracked 483 runs at a strike rate of 153.32 in this IPL 2024.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has led the pack with 15 wickets so far before the RR vs PBKS face-off, but that is at an expensive economy of 9.52. Trent Boult has been decent in this IPL 2024, with 11 scalps in 12 innings at an economy of 8.38.

RR’s line-up vs PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Impact Sub: Shimron Hetmyer/Donovan Ferreira)

PBKS Playing 11:

Except for a young Shashank Singh, no Punjab Kings batter is among the highest run-getters of the IPL 2024. The young batter has got 352 runs at a strike rate of 168.42. Another positive for them is the rise of Prabhsimran Singh, who collected 257 runs in this season before the RR vs PBKS contest at a strike rate of 156.70.

The Punjab bowling department has been quite decent. Harshal Patel has nailed 20 wickets for an economy of 9.75, while Arshdeep Singh has collected 16 scalps at an expensive economy of 10.32. Harpreet Brar has an economy of only 7.55 in this IPL 2024 but has collected only six wickets in this period.

The main issue for the Kings in this fixture will be finding their playing 11. The England players- Jonny Bairstow, and Sam Curran have gone back home, perhaps, while Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone are injured. There is no news on the return of Sikandar Raza. Nathan Ellis may be a great option to come to the game.

PBKS’s line-up vs RR: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Chris Woakes/Sikander Raza, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis (Harshal Patel).

The RR vs PBKS game will take place on May 15, 2024, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati.