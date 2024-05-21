IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Eliminator

The eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be a high-scoring affair. The RR vs RCB knockout game of the season will promote the winner to the second qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Royals have been the best bowling team when it comes to their performance with the new ball in the powerplay. They have the best bowling economy of 8.26 in this period in 13 innings, giving away 644 runs at an average of 26.83 and a bowling strike rate of 19.50, before the RR vs RCB fixture.

The biggest weapon for their unit is how Trent Boult has gone in the bossiness. The left-arm pacer has managed the most wickets in the very first over of the innings in this IPL 2024. The Royals have also dried up the boundaries and over-boundaries in this section. Ahead of the RR vs RCB clash, the Rajasthan Royals have conceded 76 boundaries in this duration, which is the lowest, whereas the lowest of the season- 20 over-boundaries have come against them

In the case of the powerplay bowling of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), ahead of the RR vs RCB knockout game, they have the third worst economy rate of 9.90 in this period, as they have given away 832 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36.17. At the start of the tournament, the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Yash Dayal found it so tough to find the right line and length in the bowling.

As the season went on, they gathered momentum and made a very good comeback in the competition with the ball. In 14 innings during the first six overs, RCB conceded 90 boundaries in 14 innings, whereas the joint most sixes (39) have come against them by the opponents, before the RR vs RCB fixture.

It’s the battle between the best powerplay team with the bat in hand against the best bowling side of the first six overs in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Eliminator

When will the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match begin?

The eliminator of the IPL 2024 between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will happen on May 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match live on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the media rights of the tournament for a five-year duration for a huge price of INR 23,575 crore to show the RR vs RCB game live on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 online in India?

The digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the same session were pocketed by Viacom18 for INR 23,758 crore to display the RR vs RCB game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free.

