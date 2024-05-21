Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with each other in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The RR vs RCB clash will take place on May 22, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Royals are coming into the encounter, on the back of their washout result at Guwahati against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they are winless in their last five fixtures going into this RR vs RCB eliminator. The Royals find themselves in the third position in the points table with eight wins in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.273.

The inaugural champions began the 17th season of the tournament with four successive victories before facing a rare loss against the Gujarat Titans. Another four wins at a stretch put them in a great position to make their way into the playoffs. But the last four consecutive defeats snatched their chance of finishing among the top two ranks and put them in the RR vs RCB eliminator game.

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they made an unbelievable turnaround in the game to make their way into the playoffs, on the back of their 27-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They finish the season at the fourth position with seven wins at an NRR of +0.459, going into the RR vs RCB face-off.

RCB had a horrible start in the season with a solitary victory in the first eight games, but they made a strong comeback in the competition, with six successive wins, one of which was a couple of big wins by 60 runs or 9-wickets over the Punjab Kings and the Titans. Going into the RR vs RCB game, the runners-up from the 2016 season will be full of confidence with all guns blazing in both the batting and bowling departments.

The RR vs RCB head-to-head will be an opportunity for one of these teams to make their way into the second qualifier, whereas the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament.

RR vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th Match : Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets.

: Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. 11th Match : Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets.

: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. 12th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs. 13th Match : Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. 14th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 29 runs.

RR:

RR vs RCB Teams:

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj.

RCB Impact Sub: Lockie Ferguson, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma.