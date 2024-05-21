In the last encounter at this Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings clash was a high-scoring affair. After a couple of weeks’ break in the league stage, they will produce another fresh and hard surface. It will be interesting to see how it behaves for the RR vs RCB face-off.

When it comes to the death overs, the Rajasthan Royals have done quite a good job with the ball in hand. The inaugural champions have the third-best economy in the last five overs, conceding 667 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.70 and a strike rate of 13.81. Before the RR vs RCB affair, they have conceded 51 boundaries and 34 sixes in this duration.

In the case of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s death over bowling, they too have done a great job with the fourth-best economy of 10.85, with 606 runs in 14 innings at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 15.23. The runners-up of the 2016 season have given away 52 boundaries and 30 sixes in this period.

When it comes to the batting department in this period going into the RR vs RCB contest, the Rajasthan Royals have a strike rate of 176.38, which is the fifth best of all the ten teams, scoring 605 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.20, smashing 43 boundaries and 38 maximums. They have also lost 25 wickets in this period.

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the RR vs RCB fixture, the Bengaluru team has the highest strike rate of 199.17 in this period, with 717 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.49, with 57 boundaries and 53 over boundaries.

It will be interesting to see how the Royals could handle the power-hitting of the Bengaluru franchise.

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Weather Report And Pitch Report- Eliminator

AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature during the RR vs RCB game in Ahmedabad will be around 36°c, with the humidity level being around 21%. Not a single cloud is expected to be in the sky during the game. The captains may look to prefer chasing even after that.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report

The first innings average score at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in this 2024 season has been around 175, which quite surprisingly has been quite low in comparison with the 2023 edition. The ground has favored the chasing teams 13 out of the 22 times in this IPL history.

The Chinaman bowlers have enjoyed the bowling at this ground, before the RR vs RCB eliminator with an economy of 7.8. The pacers have a high economy of 8.5 economy rate, while the leg-spinners have gone at an economy of 8.6 in T20s.

Virat Kohli, playing for the RCB, has smashed 124 runs in four innings at this ground with a strike rate of 127.84, including one half-century in the IPL history. In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chaha has picked up only three wickets in five games at an economy of 8.06, while Trent Boult, before the RR vs RCB eliminator has an economy of 7.33 at this ground in IPL.