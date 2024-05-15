Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 66th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs GT encounter will take place on May 16, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts are coming into this SRH vs GT clash, after a thumping victory over the Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets, where they chased down 166 inside the first 10 overs. With the win, the Sunrisers find themselves in the fourth position in the points table with seven wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.406.

Even though the 2016 champions incredibly began their 2024 IPL campaign with five wins in the first seven games, they slipped a little in the middle phase of the tournament, where they faced three defeats in the last five clashes. A win for the Hyderabad side in the SRH vs GT face-off will almost confirm their playoff spot for the 17th season of the competition.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans are already eliminated from the competition after their washout in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With five wins in 13 games, they are at the eighth position currently and will look to avoid the bottom position.

The Titans had a horrible 2024 season, where they never won two back-to-back games. After every single victory, they have faced a defeat in the following game. In the last five encounters, their only victory, except the washout, came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs. In the reverse fixture of the SRH vs GT fixture, the latter handed the former a seven-wicket defeat.

The SRH vs GT game will be so vital for the Sunrisers to release the pressure, and keep them ahead in the race to the playoff.

SRH vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 12th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

GT:

1st Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 12th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs. 13th Match: Match abandoned without toss.

SRH vs GT Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jayde Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

SRH Impact Sub: Thangarasu Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips.

Gujarat Titans

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk.), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi.

GT Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav.