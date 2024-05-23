IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Qualifier 2

When it comes to the head-to-head clash of the SRH vs RR encounters in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad are ahead just by an inch with a winning margin of 10-9. In the last fixture of the IPL 2024, the hosts Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, held their nerve for a one-run win.

Bowling in the powerplay, with a few crucial and early wickets thanks to the new ball, set the game for the teams. If the batting side gets off to a great start and doesn’t lose many wickets, then they could prove to be valuable in either aspect. The Sunrisers have done a decent job in this period with an economy of 9.37 in this session.

The 2016 champions have given away 787 runs in 14 innings of the powerplay, besides picking up 22 wickets, which is the joint fourth lowest in this duration, going into the SRH vs RR game of the second qualifier. Their bowling average is 35.77, while the strike rate is as high as 22.91. The ‘Orange Army’ has conceded 89 boundaries, and 33 sixes in this period, as most of the work has been handled by the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

When it comes to the bowling of the Rajasthan Royals inside the first six overs ahead of the SRH vs RR battle, they have the best economy of 8.26 in 14 innings, giving away 694 runs in 83 overs. The bowling average of the Royals is around 27.76, while their strike rate has been quite low at 20.16. The main weapon for them in this period has been the form of Trent Boult, who either takes a wicket with the new ball or keeps the openers and the top order calm.

The Pink franchise has picked up 25 wickets in this powerplay, going into the SRH vs RR second qualifier, which is the joint best of all the ten teams of the IPL season. They have given away 81 fours to the opponents while 22 over boundaries have come against their bowlers in this duration.

The SRH vs RR fixture will be the game of the best bowling team in the powerplay against the best batting side of the duration. Whoever falls, will end their journey for the season, and go back home.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Qualifier 2

When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match begin?

The second qualifier game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will occur on May 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR RCB IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star has pocketed the media rights of the competition for a five-year period for a high price of INR 23,575 crore to display the SRH vs RR clash live on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 online in India?

The digital rights of the IPL 2024 for the same duration were grabbed by Viacom18 for a price of INR 23,758 crore to show the SRH vs RR game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free.

