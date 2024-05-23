The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could push the team ahead, who have the better ability to play spin. The SRH vs RR knockout game of the season will push the winner to the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

When it comes to the batting department in the powerplay (1-6), the Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the best side. Their openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, have nailed the ball in all parts of the ground. Before the SRH vs RR clash, the Sunrisers have a strike rate of 182.74, the highest of the IPL 2024 in this period, with 921 runs in 14 innings.

The batting average of 40.04 too has been quite fantastic. They have lost 23 wickets in this duration against the new ball. Their highest powerplay score so far in this IPL, going into the SRH vs RR battle, is 125 against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The 2016 champions have belted 101 boundaries and 55 sixes in this time period which confirms how strong they have been in this time.

Rajasthan Royals have been a little poor in the first six overs of the tournament, with the third lowest strike rate of 137.10 in this period, They have managed 691 runs in 14 innings, which has come at an average of 38.39. The reason behind this struggle has been the inconsistent form of both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom haven’t been fluent against the new cherry.

The runners-up of the 2022 season have smashed 103 boundaries in this period while nailing only 17 sixes during this period, which is the second worst of the season during this powerplay. The good thing is that they haven’t lost many wickets in the first overs. Ahead of the SRH vs RR face-off, the Royals have seen the back of only 18 players so far.

The question stands could both teams go with the same attitude, under pressure in a knockout affair?

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 10 Rajasthan Royals Won 09 No Result 00 First Played May 02, 2024 Last Played April 27, 2013

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad/Glenn Phillips, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

SRH Impact Sub: Washington Sundar.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR Impact Sub: Shimron Hetmyer.

SRH vs RR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Abhishek Sharma

The left-hand India youngster, Abhishek Sharma has been in brutal touch in this IPL 2024. He is coming into this encounter with 470 runs at a strike rate of 207.40. After a rare failure in the Eliminator, he will look to come hard against the Royals.

Best Bowler Prediction: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine touch in the second half of the IPL. He is coming into this SRH vs RR battle, after his impressive figures of 2/19 in four overs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ashwin has picked up 50 IPL wickets in 41 games at an economy of just 6.15, and he could trouble the batter with his smartness.

SRH vs RR Match Winner Prediction:

With the conditions of a slow surface in Chennai, Rajasthan Royals look to be a little ahead because of their two quality spinners. But the pressure of a knockout could have its final say.