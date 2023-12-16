IPL 2024: “That’s Why They Have Been So Successful…” – Former CSK Star Praises Mumbai Indians For Taking A Brave Call In Captaincy

Former Indian Cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath hailed Mumbai Indians for taking a tough call to bring in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the captain of the team replacing legendary Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction 2024.

The Mumbai Indians announced on Friday that Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He will succeed Rohit Sharma, who led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles since his appointment midway through the 2013 season.

Rohit Sharma’s reign has been defined by tactical genius and an incredible ability to motivate his team. Ricky Ponting passed the captaincy to Rohit in 2013, ushering in a great era for the Mumbai Indians. Sharma’s legacy will act as a guidepost as the team looks ahead to the 2024 season and the transition of leadership.

Taking his X handle, Subramaniam Badrinath praised Mumbai Indians for thinking about the future and making difficult decisions within the squad. The Former Tamil Nadu skipper believes that is the cause for the team’s success in the cash-rich league.

MI have always been a franchise that thinks ahead and never shy of taking the hard calls and that’s why they have been so successful @mipaltan #IPL2024 #MI — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma was bought by the Mumbai Indians in an auction before the 2011 IPL season, and he has remained with the team to this day. From 2013 to 2023, he captained the squad and led them to five IPL titles. The leadership transition comes eleven years after Rohit Sharma was named MI captain in 2013.

Meanwhile, Some of the Rohit Sharma followers were dissatisfied, outraged, and heartbroken after the Mumbai Indians replaced their star as captain with Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024, as they expressed their disappointment in social media handles.

Hardik Pandya, who debuted in the IPL in 2013, appeared in 92 matches for the Mumbai Indians before joining the Gujarat Titans, where he managed the franchise in 2022 and 2023. The Titans reached the finals on both times under his leadership, including a victorious maiden season.

The Star Indian all-rounder made his MI debut in the 2015 edition, led by Rohit Sharma. He was fast-tracked to the Indian team because of his excellent bat performances and ability to bowl correctly at a fast-medium speed. He gained confidence with each passing year and eventually became a match-winner for both MI and India.