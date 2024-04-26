Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter’s strike rate was the focal point of former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja after his team’s recent win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2024.

With 430 runs, Kohli is the top scorer, about a hundred more than Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is in second position. Conversely, his side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is wallowing in the bottom half of the standings. Therefore, it’s evident that something is off, and Kohli is probably at the top of the chain of command.

The talk of the IPL 2024 has been centred on Kohli’s strike rate. It’s not the worst, to be honest. While Kohli’s strike rate of 145 is still manageable, the way his innings played out against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night wasn’t.

It was almost as if the Kohli engine struck a brick block after a blistering start in the Powerplay. After making 32 runs off of the first 18 balls, Kohli managed just 19 runs from his next 25 deliveries. He failed to score quickly in the middle overs again, which is worrying because the T20 World Cup is approaching quickly.

Virat Kohli slowed down after the powerplay because…”: Ajay Jadeja

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja reacted to Virat Kohli’s knock in which he made 51 in 43 balls. He split it into two parts, one of which India needs and the other they do not. Although Jadeja did not fully hold Kohli accountable for his strategy, he did appear a little uneasy with the RCB’s rigid batting order, which does not allow for much flexibility.

“When Virat Kohli started, he looked to be in a different mood altogether. When he scored some 24 off the first 11-12 balls, we felt RCB did what SRH had been doing to other teams. But the main difference between SRH and RCB is that when RCB got ahead, they slowed down. Maybe they weren’t aiming that high,” Jadeja said on Jio Cinema. “Talking about Kohli’s consistency is like explaining the existence of the sun. The moment the Powerplay ended, he slowed down. It could be because RCB lost two wickets, maybe. Sometimes, it looks as if RCB are very adamant about their roles. DK will always come out at the end. And in doing that, RCB pull the hand-brake,” Jadeja added.

At the Powerplay, RCB quickly amassed 61/1 thanks to four boundaries and sixes from Kohli. However, as it would surprisingly turn out, Kohli failed to strike a single boundary between overs 7 and 15.

