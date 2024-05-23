Tushar Deshpande, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Maharashtra pacer faced the ire of cricket fans on social media after he shared an Insta post from a CSK fan account mocking RCB’s exit from IPL 2024.

The Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, won the toss and elected to bowl first. There was no big score from any RCB hitter, but little contributions helped the team to a respectable total. Virat Kohli (33), Rajat Patidar (34), and Mahipal Lomror (32) were the primary contributors as RCB scored 172/8 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan claimed 3/44, while R Ashwin grabbed two wickets.

In reply, RR lost Tom Cohler-Cadmore for 20 runs, while Sanju Samson scored 17. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking good until being dismissed for 45 runs by Cameron Green.

Riyan Parag, on the other hand, kept one end up, scoring 36 with two fours and two sixes while refusing to let the asking rate get out of control. Mohammed Siraj sparked hopes of an RCB comeback with a double wicket over, including Parag.

However, Shimron Hetmyer (26), who Siraj also dismissed in that over, and Rovman Powell (16*) ensured that RR won comfortably. RR reached their target of 173 with four wickets in hand and one over remaining.

With this victory, RR advanced to Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024, where they will face SRH on Friday in Chennai. The victor of that match will face KKR in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, again in Chennai.

“Bengaluru Cant.” – Tushar Deshpande shares CSK fans’ post mocking RCB

In response to RCB’s setback, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande posted a meme on his Instagram story to mock the franchise. On his Insta story, he posted a snapshot of Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station and said, ‘Bengaluru Cant.’ But then he erased the story afterward.

The reason behind Deshpande’s story dates back to Saturday when RCB eliminated CSK from playoff qualification.

Here is the post:

CSK had to chase 219 to win against RCB and make 201 to qualify for the playoffs. But RCB’s brilliant bowling kept CSK to only 191/8 and RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs to finish fourth in the rankings, pushing Chennai to fifth place.

