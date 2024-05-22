Virat Kohli allegedly received security threats which led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to cancel their only practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. RCB is slated to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match in the evening.

RCB was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to prepare for the quarterfinal match, but the team decided to postpone without providing an official reason.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, continued with their normal nets session at the same site. There was no press conference, which is rare on the day of a crucial IPL knockout game.

As the main venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium was unavailable on Tuesday for RR and RCB due to the IPL Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Cricket Association offered Gujarat College ground as an alternative to RCB and RR for practice.

Gujarat Police speculate that RCB cancelled practice due to alleged security threat to Virat Kohli- Reports

As per Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, some Gujarat Police officers and many Gujarat Cricket Association officials believe that RCB made this choice to keep Virat Kohli under surveillance. This came after the Gujarat Police detained terrorists at the Ahmedabad airport.

Those apprehended as suspected militants are thought to be linked to the ‘ISIS’ organization. The inmates turned over certain recordings and text communications bearing allusions to the organisation’s leader. It is suspected that those arrested are members of a militant organisation.

The police officer told the website that this information was shared with RR and RCB. RR did not act, but RCB informed the security personnel that there would be no practice session. The report claimed that RCB did not give any official reason for their sudden decision to cancel the practice session.

“Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice,” Vijaysingh Jhala was quoted by Anandabazar Patrika.

Security was enhanced outside the RCB team hotel. All RCB team members had their own entry that no other hotel guests could use. Even IPL-accredited media were not permitted to visit the hotel grounds.

According to the report, the RR crew landed on the ground via the “green corridor.” Three police convoys escorted the team bus. Capt. Sanju Samson arrived late. Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, and Yuzvendra Chahal chose to stay at the hotel rather than participate in practice. The RR players present at the training were heavily guarded. Police officers patrolled the entire area.

Security concerns compelled the RR and RCB team management to cancel the pre-match press conference.

