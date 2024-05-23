Virat Kohli deserves to win an IPL trophy and to do so, he must leave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), opined Kevin Pietersen. This came after Kohli’s RCB was knocked out of the IPL 2024 tournament after they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match on Wednesday.

RCB’s hopes of breaking their trophy drought were strengthened after they staged a dramatic comeback to get to the playoffs. RCB were at the bottom of the table, having won only one of their first eight matches. They won their last six matches to go to the playoffs.

Pietersen was disappointed that Virat Kohli finished empty-handed after carrying the RCB’s run-scoring burden and topping the batting statistics with 700+ runs in IPL 2024. Kevin Pietersen referenced football giants such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, claiming that they all left their previous teams in search of a brighter future and greater success.

“I have said it before and I will say it again — the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard — won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. “I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team… But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy,” Pietersen told Star Sports.

Virat Kohli finished with 741 runs in 15 games in IPL 2024 with one century and 5 fifties to his name at a strike rate of 154.69. He hit 38 sixes and 662 fours as well.

Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go: Kevin Pietersen

It is the fourth time in five seasons that RCB has failed to reach the final despite finishing in the top four in the league. Kohli struck a record-breaking 973 runs in 2016 when RCB last reached the final. However, RCB lost to SunRisers in the finals.

Pietersen said Delhi could be Kohli’s next destination, if and when the superstar batter decided to end his association with RCB.

“I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. “Why can’t he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru. I think it’s about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich,” he added.

Despite all of the speculation over his future with RCB, Virat Kohli has always stated that he wants to conclude his career with the Bengaluru-based franchise. Kohli has frequently spoken about loyalty and has shown gratitude to the RCB for their trust in him from the IPL’s maiden season.

