IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM

IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar backed the five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the franchise’s captain ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. The 30-year-old will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team for the 2024 season.

The Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the IPL 2024 season, succeeding Rohit Sharma in a move that has divided the cricket community. Since re-signing Hardik Pandya in a sensational trade deal ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19, the Mumbai Indians have been preparing a change in leadership with an eye to the future.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s form has dipped for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of years. He also highlighted the team’s poor performance in the previous two years prior to the 2023 season and feels that Rohit Sharma appears tired due to playing continuous cricket for India in all three formats of the game.

“We shouldn’t go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit’s contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit.

“Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“But we missed seeing the mojo in Rohit Sharma that we used to see in the previous few years. Maybe, he was a little tired because of playing continuous cricket, he was a little tired because of captaincy, leading India and the franchise,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Rohit Sharma is likely to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2024, assuring a smooth transition into a leadership position. The Mumbai Indians last won the IPL in 2020. The five-time champions missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 and were eliminated in the first elimination match in 2023.

I Think The Decision Will Only Benefit Mumbai Indians – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will bring a lot of success to the Mumbai Indians and that the change in captaincy will only help the franchise. He also emphasized his success as a leader of Gujarat Titans in the last couple of seasons, leading them to victory in their maiden season followed by a finals finish.

“I feel that the decision, they have kept in mind that Hardik is a young captain who has produced results. Hardik has led Gujarat to the finals twice, and he led them to the title in 2022. I think they have made him captain by considering all this.”

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians Credits: Twitter

“At times, you need fresh thinking. Hardik brings in that fresh thinking. I think the decision will only benefit Mumbai Indians, it will not deter them,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

During the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, Pandya was seen leading Gujarat Titans (GT) winning the championship with them in the maiden season followed by a runners-up finish this year, while Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming last three seasons for Mumbai Indians. He could be keen to lead the side to the sixth IPL title in the forthcoming season.

Tagged:

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar

Related Article
IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision
IPL 2024: We Missed Seeing The Mojo In Rohit Sharma… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change Decision

Dec 18, 2023, 11:15 AM

IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction
IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 10:13 AM

IPL 2024: If He Does Not Remain Fit, Everything Falls On Its Head &#8211; Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Appointment As Mumbai Indians Skipper
IPL 2024: If He Does Not Remain Fit, Everything Falls On Its Head – Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On Hardik Pandya’s Appointment As Mumbai Indians Skipper

Dec 16, 2023, 2:25 PM

IPL 2024: &#8220;That&#8217;s Why They Have Been So Successful&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Former CSK Star Praises Mumbai Indians For Taking A Brave Call In Captaincy
IPL 2024: “That’s Why They Have Been So Successful…” – Former CSK Star Praises Mumbai Indians For Taking A Brave Call In Captaincy

Dec 16, 2023, 11:42 AM

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Lose Huge Number Of Followers On Social Media Handles Following Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Appointment As Captain
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Lose Huge Number Of Followers On Social Media Handles Following Hardik Pandya’s Appointment As Captain

Dec 16, 2023, 11:22 AM

IPL 2024: &#8220;Hardik Pandya Going To Mumbai Indians Is A Good Choice Because&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dilhara Fernando Opens Up On Five-Time Champions&#8217; Future Captain
IPL 2024: “Hardik Pandya Going To Mumbai Indians Is A Good Choice Because…” – Dilhara Fernando Opens Up On Five-Time Champions’ Future Captain

Dec 11, 2023, 2:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy