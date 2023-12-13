IPL 2024: He Would Be One Of The First Couple Of Picks… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star Player To Make It To India’s 2024 World Cup Squad

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant can walk into the Indian side for the 2024 T20 World Cup even doesn’t score runs in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and claims himself as a gamechanger for India.

Rishabh Pant is expected to make a comeback in cricket through the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals management has stated that Pant, who has been out of cricket for nearly a year, will captain the side in the 2024 IPL season.

If the Southpaw can demonstrate his fitness in the game, Indian selectors will be eager to include him in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cups in the West Indies and the United States.

Speaking on Star Sports during the three-match series against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rishabh Pant can walk into the Indian team if he manages to prove his fitness and play every match for the Delhi Capitals and added the Left-handed batter would be his choice of top pick for the T20 World Cup, as he can make a significant impact for the team.

“Yeah, he (Pant) walks back into the team. He’s an impact player. He shows his fitness in the IPL. Four months to go for the IPL. He plays the IPL. Whatever he does at the IPL.

“If he plays the whole IPL without any injury setback, then he walks into the team. Whether he scores one run or no runs at all in the IPL. I think he is a game-changer. He would be one of the first couple of picks if I was a selector,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Rishabh Pant missed the whole IPL season and International games for India last year, The Left-handed batter has been ruled out of the four-Test series against Australia, the 2023 IPL, the West Indies, Ireland, the Asia Cup, and the World Cup. He is also expected to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the crucial five-Test series against England in February.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rinku Singh are some of the front runners to play for India in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup alongside the experienced Indian players as they performed well for the team in provided opportunities.

The Men In Blue has brought a fearless brand of approach in the shorter format of the game and would be keen to continue it going forward.