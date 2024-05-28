The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned their fortune in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and one of the reasons behind it was how Will Jacks strengthened the batting order, coming at number three. The right-handed batter smashed the bowlers in all parts of the ground.

One of the vital members for England ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Will Jacks looked in supreme touch in the 20-over league, as he helped the Bengaluru franchise to get the right momentum with the bat in the middle overs, especially against the spinners.

‘I learned how to pace the game from Virat Kohli’ – Will Jacks

The England batter ends the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with a splendid touch as he managed to cream in 230 runs in his debut season in eight innings at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57. Jacks nailed one fifty, and a brilliant century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Picks Rishabh Pant To Make Huge Impact For India

The Surrey all-rounder carried the same form in the second of the four-match T20I series against Pakistan at the Edgbaston, in Birmingham, with 37-runs which proved to be vital runs in a partnership with captain Jos Butter, as England went 1-0 up in the series before the third game at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

Coming to England, Jacks shared the atmosphere of the IPL. The power-hitter batter gave an example of his tremendous skill when he nailed a world-class spinner like Rashid Khan for 28-runs in five balls, including four back-to-back sixes, to celebrate his unbeaten century in 41 balls.

‘The big thing with the IPL is that every game is such an occasion, the crowd, the atmosphere. Every game you feel like you’ve got to step up and that’s similar to international cricket,” Will Jacks expressed to the reporter just a week ahead of England’s opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados against Scotland.

The superstar of world cricket, Virat Kohli was on the other end, when Jacks nailed those sixes against Rashid, and Kohli’s reaction was enough to prove how exciting a talent the 25-year-old will be for England in the near future.

‘He (Virat Kohli) is a very good role model. The way he approaches all the training and every aspect of the game off the field, his intensity, everything he does is a 100 percent attention,” Will Jacks told during the chat.

When asked about what lessons, he has grabbed from the former RCB captain, Will Jacks talked about the coaching tips he got from Kohli in how to chase the knock, or pace the game in vital scenarios.

‘Virat Kohli was coaching me when we were batting together. I learned some priceless things from him on how to chase, how to pace the game. It was really helpful for me,” The 25-year-old remarked.

Also Read: India ‘A’ To Face Australia ‘A’ In Two First-Class Games Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Will Jacks’ career for England so far hasn’t been a long one, as he has featured in only two Tests in Pakistan, in 2022, besides his seven ODIs, and 12 T20Is, but going into the World Cup, England will forward to get more experience from him, coming off a successful IPL. +

Playing in a World Cup is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. I’m really excited to do it. It’s getting closer now and we’re building in the right direction,” The number three batter mentioned.

England, the defending champions of the tournament, will take on Australia for the exciting clash during the T20 World Cup 2024, on June 08, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.