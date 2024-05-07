Jasprit Bumrah, the ace Indian pacer, has been one of the highlights of the Mumbai Indians (MI) despite their dismal performance in the IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians managed to move one spot up from 10th position in the points table after a convincing 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bumrah has taken 18 wickets in IPL 2024 with an economy of 6.20 and best bowling of 5/21. He also holds the Purple Cap for most wickets in this season.

However, MI have only two games remaining in the IPL 2024 and are only mathematically in the race for the playoffs. They have 4 wins in 12 matches with 8 points to their name and are virtually out of the tournament.

The victory over Hyderabad helped Mumbai end their four-match losing streak. They were buoyed by Suryakumar Yadav’s 102* after they lost their top three batters for almost nothing chasing 174 runs in Wankhede Stadium.

“Let’s see what happens” – Kieron Pollard on Jasprit Bumrah being rested for remaining matches

With the IPL 2024 almost over, many are wondering if the MI management will rest Jasprit Bumrah for the last two matches and give him time to recover for the T20 World Cup 2024. The ICC event begins on June 1, while the IPL finishes on May 26.

MI batting coach Kieron Pollard shed light on this topic in the post-match presser when asked about the same.

“I certainly haven’t had any discussions about that. I don’t think that’s my role and function at this point in time. But let’s see what happens. We are all here to play an entire IPL. Sometimes when we think too far ahead of different things, thinking about World Cups, all these things could affect performances even from before the team was selected,” Pollard said at the post-match press conference. “For us and in our camp, the most important thing is finishing off the IPL and let’s see what happens after that. When he leaves the IPL and he goes into the Indian team, I think that’s where that concession will take place,” Pollard added.

MI, who might not make it into the playoff, will play their last league game on May 17 against LSG at home and this will give Bumrah good time to get ready for the T20 World Cup.

MI play their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on May 11, Saturday.

