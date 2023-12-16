IPL 2024: Young Pacer Chetan Sakariya’s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Young Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya has been added to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) list of suspect bowling actions ahead of the all-important IPL auction 2024. The Left-arm pacer was released by Delhi Capitals and has set a base price of Rs 50 lakh in the auction.

Chetan Sakariya joined the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 season after a standout season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021. The youngster saw his worth collapse as he primarily warmed the benches in Delhi Capitals side. The youngsters will try to turn the tables in the IPL 2024 with a new team.

Sakariya has played 19 IPL games, for India he played one One Day International and two Twenty20 Internationals. The inclusion of the player on the suspect list caught authorities from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and others close to him off guard.

According to the BCCI, the 25-year-old pacer has been reported but is not banned. Sakariya was recently released by the Delhi Capitals franchise owing to a stress fracture in his back. However, Saurashtra team sources say that he will be back in action soon, and may even play in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Sakariya has not played in a domestic match this season, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, since the previous IPL. Although he is not barred from bowling, the BCCI told the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Friday that the Saurashtra left-arm pacer is one of seven players that the board has identified as having questionable action.

Tanush Kotian of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Rohan Kunnummal of the Kerala Cricket Association, Chirag Gandhi of the Gujarat Cricket Association, Salman Nizar of the Kerala Cricket Association, Saurabh Dubey of the Vidarbha Cricket Association, and Arpit Guleria of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association are also on the list. Manish Pandey and KL Shrijith, both members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, have also been barred from bowling.

The BCCI has yet to notify IPL franchisees of the availability of international players. According to the corporation, this information will be shared with the franchises at a later date. Given that the T20 World Cup follows the IPL in June, the availability of international players is vital information that franchisees are eagerly anticipating before the auction.

The players shortlisted for the forthcoming IPL auction 2024 were announced, with 333 players ready to go under the hammer. There are 214 Indians and 119 international players has put up their name for selection. With the highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore, the bracket comprises 23 players, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav being present in the category.

The auction will commence on December 19 at 11:30 a.m. UAE time (1 p.m. IST) at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, according to the BCCI.