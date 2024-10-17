The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to be held in Riyadh as BCCI explores new venues to expand the brand of the Indian Premier League outside India. As per Sportstar report, the IPL 2025 auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh.

This continued the latest trend of BCCI hosting the IPL auctions in foreign countries as the IPL 2024 auction was held at the Coca-Cola Center in Dubai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informally communicated an itinerary for the major auctions with the franchises but has yet to make an official announcement. The Board is likely to announce within a few days.

London and Singapore were also vying to hold these auctions, but Saudi Arabia was chosen due to its ideal time zone for broadcasting. The broadcasting of IPL auctions also generates significant cash, making Saudi Arabia a realistic possibility.

Some sources have stated that the BCCI and IPL authorities are in the final stages of selecting the site that can handle a big delegation, comprising the ten franchises and the crew from the broadcasters Disney Star and Jio.

Official announcement about IPL 2025 mega auction by BCCI expected soon

The delegation is expected to stay for three days, with the auction taking place over two days. It will be a crucial event for any franchises looking to create a firm foundation for the next years.

The franchisees are awaiting a formal statement from the BCCI about the venue and dates in order to resolve logistical concerns as soon as feasible. In a few days, the board will most likely officially notify the teams.

Saudi Arabia is regarded as a more expensive venue than Dubai for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Dubai has also hosted ICC events and meetings because it is home to the ICC’s headquarters.

However, the BCCI believes that expanding the tournament into new areas will assist the game to thrive in less popular cricketing nations such as Saudi Arabia. The IPL is the world’s most popular T20 league, with the biggest income.

The Indian Premier League ranks among the top fifteen most costly leagues in the world. The competition is very famous in India, and it features some of the world’s best cricketers.

Also Read: WPL 2025 Retention Deadline Extended To November 7- Reports