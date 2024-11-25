Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, has stated that KL Rahul and Axar Patel will captain the team in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Parth Jindal noted that KL Rahul’s batting style will complement the Delhi Capitals’ home stadium and that they are thrilled to have him on the team.

On the first day of the IPL 2025 super auction in Jeddah on Monday, November 24, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both surpassed the record for the highest bid. KL Rahul was believed to be in a similar price range as them, but the Delhi Capitals signed him for Rs 14 crore.

Delhi, who retained only four players – Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore) – were among the many teams at the auction on Sunday looking for a captaincy option.

Both Axar Patel and KL Rahul will lead Delhi Capitals: Parth Jindal

With the franchise obtaining Rahul on Sunday for INR 14 crore, it was widely expected that Delhi would pick a captain for the IPL 2025. However, Jindal announced to the press after the first day of action in Jeddah that both Rahul and Axar will head the team next season.

“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he’s someone who’s consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We’re very excited to have him.

We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL’s batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” Jindal said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Parth Jindal claimed that the Delhi Capitals intend to bolster their bowling lineup during Day 2 of the IPL auction. He feels confident in selecting a balanced team during the auction.

“We just went for the best available talent. We’re looking for a couple more bowlers tomorrow. I think the bowling attack will be very strong. Batting is also strong. Overall, it’s going to be a very competitive squad,” Jindal said.

DC will head into day 2 of the auction with a remaining purse of INR 13.80 crore, to fill 12 remaining slots, of which four will be overseas players. They also have one Right-To-Match card option left.

Players acquired by DC on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction:

Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (14 crores), Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM), Harry Brook (6.25 crore), T Natarajan (10.75 crores), Karun Nair (50 lakhs), Sameer Rizvi (95 lakhs), Ashutosh Sharma (3.80 crores), Mohit Sharma (2.20 crore).

