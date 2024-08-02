Irfan Pathan asked Harbhajan Singh to calm down and ignore when a Pakistani troll tried to make fun of the all-rounder using a video featuring Babar Azam.

A Pakistani fan recently released a video on X (previously Twitter) showing Babar Azam stepping beneath the boundary ropes following a match in the ODI World Cup 2023. The fan stated on his X account that Babar Azam refused to give an interview to Irfan Pathan, however, no Irfan Pathan was shown in the video.

“When @IrfanPathan begs to Babar Azam for Interview and he refused 😂🇵🇰💪🏻,” the user posted on X.

Harbhajan Singh takes the Pakistani troll to class for trying to defame Irfan Pathan

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was quick to point out that Irfan Pathan wasn’t visible in the video that the Pakistani user had shared. Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh were among India’s brightest stars at the time. Both were members of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

“Where is @IrfanPathan in this video ?? Bolne ki tameez to aap logo ko pehle hi nahi thi. Ab aankho se dikhna bi bandh ho gya kya ? Waise bi agar angreji mai swal pooch liya to pange pad Jayenge,” Harbhajan said while quoting the video.

“Ignore maaro paaji”- Irfan Pathan tells Harbhajan Singh to calm down

The cricketer tagged in the video, but absent from it, Irfan Pathan also joined the conversation and humiliated the troll for using his name to get reach. He also asked Harbhajan Singh to ignore the troll and calm down.

“Inko jhoot bolke REACH chahiye. Ignore maaro Paaji @harbhajan_singh,” Irfan Pathan posted on X while replying to Harbhajan Singh’s post.

Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh recently competed in the World Championship of Legends 2024 tournament, which was held in England last month. Both legends played important roles in India’s tournament victory, which came after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final.

