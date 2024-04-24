Irfan Pathan, the former India all-rounder, has named his picks for the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it has some interesting names.

The T20 World Cup team for India is anticipated to be revealed within the course of the next seven days or so, providing players with a short window of opportunity to catch the eye of the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel. There has been much discussion over which final 15 players from India will represent them at the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

While certain names are given, there is fierce competition for spots like opening slots and wicketkeeping. However, the list of the final 15 players who will board the T20 World Cup aircraft will be made public when all the permutations and combinations have been taken care of.

Irfan Pathan ends the wicketkeeping debate as he names Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder, has selected the team he believes is best equipped to represent India in the international competition. With a few exceptions, Pathan’s selections were largely by expectations.

Irfan Pathan went for Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order. Shubman Gill is still a viable option among the reserves. Irfan selected four players overall for the first two positions, with Gill and Kohli having the ability to play at No. 3.

Irfan Pathan has selected Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav for the middle order. Sanju Samson was surprisingly left off the roster, while Rishabh Pant was the lone wicketkeeper selected by Pathan.

The team’s lone spin-bowling all-around player is Ravindra Jadeja, who is supported as a spinner by Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi were not on the flight.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were Jasprit Bumrah’s teammates in the fast bowling unit. Individuals such as T Natarajan, Mayank Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed were not picked.

Irfan Pathan’s 15-member Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

