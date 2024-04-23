Former India player Virender Sehwag has defended the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Hardik Pandya while analyzing the team’s performances under his leadership.

Under Pandya, Mumbai Indians (MI) are seventh in the points table with three victories and five losses at a net run rate of -0.227.

Mumbai Indians know that they have been in this situation before- Virender Sehwag

During the discussion of the team’s performance on the post-match analysis show on Cricbuzz, Sehwag spoke about Pandya’s struggles. He spoke about the all-rounder’s poor performance this tournament with both bat and ball, and even in the leadership duties.

“I don’t think he is under pressure”- The former India opener noted.

“It could be the pressure of his own expectations. But Mumbai Indians were in this situation last year as well, and even before that, where Rohit Sharma didn’t score runs as a captain. And Rohit Sharma ney as a captain jitaya bhi nahi 2-3 saal se (even Rohit Sharma didn’t win it as a captain too in the last 2-3 years)”

The five-time champions finished the last season in 2023 at the fourth position with eight wins in 14 games at an NRR of -0.044. They lost the second qualifier game against Gujarat Titans (GT).

“Mumbai Indians know that they have been in this situation before. If he (Hardik Pandya) is expecting a lot and he is not getting wickets, not scoring runs, and the team is losing under his captaincy, then that’s wrong.” Sehwag stated.

Hardik Pandya continues poor performance in IPL 2024

The blue brigade lifted their last Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2020. Since the declaration of Hardik Pandya as their team’s captain, the five-time champions tolerated so much criticism. Pandya has faced consistent booing from the spectators in almost every game of this season.

In their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians faced a nine-wicket defeat on April 22. Hardik Pandya again displayed a poor show with just 10 runs with the bat and returned with 0/21 in two overs with the ball in hand.

Overall, the India all-rounder has managed to collect just 151 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.57, and a strike rate of 142.45 with a lone fifty. His four wickets in IPL 2024 have come at an expensive economy of 10.94.

After couple of losses in their last three clashes, Mumbai Indians will look to get back in winning ways. They will take on Delhi Capitals on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The next couple of games will be so vital for Hardik Pandya to make his place strong in the T20 World Cup squad 2024.