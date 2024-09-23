Aakash Chopra has jumped into the debate of who is greatest between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. This debate began when Rishabh Pant equaled MS Dhoni’s record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant scored his 6th Test ton after making his comeback to the format after more than 650 days. Pant had last played a Test in December 2022, also against Bangladesh, before he was involved in a serious car accident.

He spent the whole of 2023 recovering from various surgeries and rehabbing at the NCA and made his return to cricket in IPL 2024. He then played for India in the T20 World Cup 2024, becoming a world champion as India defeated South Africa in the final.

His performance behind the stumps and with the bat led to his inclusion in the Indian Test side for the Bangladesh Test series. And Pant made a triumphant return, scoring 109 in the second innings for India, adding 167 runs with Shubman Gill, who made 119*.

He is not the greatest now: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant’s comparison with MS Dhoni

Talking about the comparison between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra claimed that he is doubtful whether Rishabh Pant is already India’s greatest Test wicketkeeper-batsman, pointing out that previous captain MS Dhoni is also a contender.

However, he pointed out that Pant’s excellent accomplishments in difficult abroad situations may offer him an advantage over others.

“MS Dhoni’s name is present in that list, so there will be a question on that. However, if you see from the viewpoint that we only consider performances in SENA countries because we have grown up like that, he is the only wicketkeeper to score centuries in South Africa, England, and South Africa,” Aakash Chopra said on Colors cineplex.

The former India opener believes Pant has the potential to become India’s best-ever wicketkeeper-batsman in the longest format by the conclusion of his career if he has not already done so.

“He has already scored six centuries and he has played just 58 innings. Even if he is not the greatest now, he can definitely finish as the greatest,” Chopra added.

Pant’s 109-run knock was his sixth Test century, tying Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in red ball cricket. It was his second century at home, after scoring two in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.

Rishabh has 2419 runs in 34 Tests with 6 centuries and 11 fifties at an average of 44.79.

