Shoaib Malik is reportedly set to replace Usman Wahla as the PCB Director of International Cricket. This report comes after Wahla is likely to be sacked from his position following a dispute with NOCs.

The NOC dispute happened between Usman Wahla and former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz which was widely played out on social media. The argument arose after Usama Mir was denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Wahab Riaz was on the PCB selection committee a few months back. He was fired from his position following Pakistan’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Wahab recently chastised Wahla for neglecting Usama Mir’s concerns over the NOC.

According to Wahab, Usama Mir attempted to contact Wahla several times regarding the NOC but was unsuccessful. He even claimed that he could prove the entire story. “Screenshots and emails don’t lie, I will tell the full story,” Wahab told me.

Wahla came back and denied the allegations of ignoring Usama Mir. He claimed that the discussions with the legspinner had already happened. Wahab Riaz retorted by claiming that he had the proof to support his statement.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the PCB was displeased with Usman Wahla’s performance and role as Director of International Cricket in Pakistan. As a result, they intend to replace Wahla with a fresh candidate for this position.

Shoaib Malik new candidate to replace Usman Wahla as PCB Director of International Cricket?

While Usman Wahla is expected to be replaced, it is unclear who will fill his position. Shoaib Malik, a former allrounder, is in line to replace him and is giving it his all.

Senior journalist Dr. Nauman Niaz and former cricketer Rashid Latif discussed Wahla’s future and the position of Pakistan’s Director of Cricket in the episode ‘Caught Behind’.

Dr. Nauman Niaz claimed that Shoaib Malik is working hard to secure the role of Director of International Cricket at PCB. Niaz further alleged that Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik are collaborating and want to succeed Usman Wahla.

Dr Nauman said , "Shoaib Malik is trying become the Director of International cricket inplace of Usman Wahla."pic.twitter.com/3IwdUOMJXS — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) October 13, 2024

Pakistan is meanwhile readying itself to take on England in the second of three Tests. The match will begin on October 15 and played in Multan itself.

Also Read: Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli Comparisons Are Baseless: Brad Hogg