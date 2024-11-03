Ishan Kishan, India A wicketkeeper-batter, escaped punishment for dissent after he argued with umpire Shawn Craig on day 4 of the match against Australia A in Mackay.

Umpire Shawn Craig had decided to change the ball being used by India A before the first ball was bowled on day four morning. He was heard saying on the stump mic that since Indian fielders had scratched the ball, he would be changing it.

“When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play,” Craig was overheard saying on the stump microphone.

While the Indian players attempted to argue, Craig said, “No more discussion; let’s play. This is not a discussion.”

This is when India A keeper Ishan Kishan, clearly angered, piped up and asked if they would continue playing with the freshly handed ball, the umpire reaffirmed: “You’re playing with that ball.”

That led to a heated exchange with Ishan Kishan who replied: “So we are going to play with this ball…that’s a very stupid decision.” This led to Craig cautioning Kishan and saying: “Excuse me, you’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behavior. Because of your actions we changed the ball.”

Ishan Kishan in an intense chat with on-field umpires

Under CA playing circumstances, umpires can change the ball without imposing a five-run penalty, which is part of the regulations and playing conditions for changing the state of the ball, if it is unclear how the damage originated.

CA playing condition 41.3.4 reads: “If the umpires together suspect, but are not certain, that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed, or that its condition is inconsistent with the use it has received, the umpires may: Change the ball forthwith. The umpires shall choose a replacement ball for one of similar wear and of the same brand as the ball in use prior to the contravention; Bowler’s end umpire shall issue the captain with a first and final warning.”

Cricket Australia douses the controversy and says the ball was changed due to deterioration

Three hours after the match ended, CA published a statement claiming that the ball had been changed due to “deterioration,” contradicting what was heard over the stump microphones during the coverage. Despite his exchange with Craig, Kishan is not punished.

Craig, a former Victoria player, has officiated in over 50 First-Class games and has also umpired in men’s internationals since 2019.

Meanwhile, Australia A won the match with ease. Led by captain Nathan McSweeney’s unbeaten 88 from 178 balls, Australia A cruised to the 224-run chase with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, India A scored 312 runs in the second innings after falling behind the hosts by 85 runs in the first. Sai Sudharsan (103) scored his second consecutive First-Class century, while Devdutt Padikkal added 88 before India A’s innings was cut short due to a lower-order collapse.

The teams are scheduled to play the second unofficial Test on November 7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ishan Kishan recently made a comeback to the Indian colours for India A after leaving the squad in 2023 during the tour of South Africa.

