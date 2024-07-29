Ishan Kishan has been out of favor with the Indian cricket team ever since he refused to follow BCCI’s diktat of playing domestic cricket. Kishan had taken a mental health break during India’s tour of South Africa early this year.

Kishan was asked to play domestic cricket as the BCCI selector wanted him to play in the England Test series, but the Jharkhand cricketer remained in isolation and didn’t communicate his return plans as well. This led to the BCCI dropping Ishan Kishan from the centrally contracted players’ list.

Kishan did make his return ahead of the IPL 2024, but since then hasn’t been in consideration for the Indian team at all. To make things worse for the cricketer, he was spotted partying in Dubai. Also, Kishan had an IPL season to forget, amassing 360 runs in 14 games at an average of 22.85.

He has also fallen down the pecking order in terms of wicketkeepers across formats, with Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Dhruv Jurel being preferred as second keepers to Rishabh Pant.

Fashion mein Zyada lag gaya tha: Basit Ali slams Ishan Kishan

With Kishan no longer in contention, veteran Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has provided his opinion on the matter. According to Basit, Kishan was more interested in fashion, and this got him carried away.

“Ishan Kishan has fallen down the pecking order. Woh bhi thoda sa fashion mein lag gaya tha (He too got into fashion a bit),” Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

In the aforementioned video, Basit Ali also discussed Sri Lanka’s poor performance in the three-match T20I series against India. Despite having the home edge, Sri Lanka lost the first two matches.

He advised the Sri Lankan men’s team to take lessons from their women’s team, which won the recently ended 2024 Women’s Asia Cup. Opining that the side completely deserved to not qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

“Sri Lanka deserved to not qualify for the Champions Trophy. It seems as if they are also more concerned about maintaining friendships, just as we have seen in the Pakistan team. My personal opinion is that their women’s team have performed better. Sri Lanka’s men’s team should learn from the women’s team how to keep the belief,” he added.

The third and final T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30.

Also Read: “Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal Batted Like”- Ex-Pakistan Player Makes Shocking Claim

