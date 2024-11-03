Ishan Kishan, who was not retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will reportedly be targetted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 mega auction, as they want him to replace KL Rahul as primary keeper-batter in the franchise.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have discharged skipper KL Rahul following speculation regarding his departure since the IPL 2024.

KL Rahul signed a contract with the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The right-handed batter was named captain of the new team. Under his leadership, the Super Giants made the playoffs in their first two seasons but failed to qualify for the IPL 2024.

The Lucknow-based franchise has kept five players, including Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni. While not finalized, Nicholas Pooran is expected to command LSG in the IPL 2025 after serving as vice-captain the previous season.

Ishan Kishan targetted by LSG to replace KL Rahul as keeper-opener

There were reports that the team will pursue Rishabh Pant, who was also released by the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, according to a recent PTI news source, the Lucknow management plans to replace KL Rahul with Ishan Kishan from the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the IPL 2025 season.

Kishan was released by the Mumbai Indians prior to the IPL 2025 auction. However, the Mumbai franchise has the right to match (RTM) Ishan in the forthcoming auction. The left-handed hitter has been an important player for MI over the years, but he scored 320 runs at an average of less than 23 in the IPL 2024.

Sanjiv Goenka takes a dig at KL Rahul while explaining the reason for LSG’s retentions

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka stated that they have retained players who value victory and team success over personal aims and aspirations. Goenka intimated that Rahul put his aspirations ahead of the team when playing for Lucknow.

RCB eye homecoming for KL Rahul; might even offer captaincy

According to the report, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have a healthy Rs 83 crore in their bankroll, may go all out for KL Rahul in the IPL 2025 auction.

In fact, the article suggests that he could be a captaincy possibility for RCB, despite rumors that Virat Kohli has shown a desire to lead the franchise once again.

