Ishan Kishan, wicketkeeper-batter, made a surprising entry in India C’s playing XI for the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024.

The BCCI has made it clear that Ishan Kishan would miss the opening round encounter owing to injury. Ishan Kishan had reportedly suffered a groin injury while participating in the Buchi Babu competition.

Ishan Kishan played two matches in Buchi Babu. In the first match against Madhya Pradesh, he made a century (114) and went unbeaten after 41 runs.

At the same time, he failed in both innings of the second match against Hyderabad. In the second match, he scored only one and five runs. Ishan is currently solely focused on red-ball cricket.

Notably, Ishan Kishan was removed from centrally contracted players by BCCI after he refused to heed BCCI and Indian team management’s instructions to play domestic cricket earlier this year. Kishan was on a mental health break after returning from a South Africa tour midway. He then made his return to cricket via IPL 2024 but was not picked in the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan added to India C playing XI for the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised everyone with its unexpected decision to add Ishan Kishan in the India C roster minutes before the start of the second game of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 versus India B.

Ishan Kishan was a late addition to India C’s playing XI for their Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India B at Anantapur on Thursday, September 12, replacing Aryan Juyal. Despite being chosen to the BCCI’s India D squad, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was unexpectedly named to the India C playing XI for their second-round match.

The twist comes just days after the BCCI declared in a press release that India C was the only side among the four playing teams to make no lineup changes for the second game of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024.

Kishan’s name unexpectedly surfaced in the India C roster, prompting doubts over the BCCI’s decision. This abrupt switch has perplexed fans and professionals, raising discussion about what may have caused this surprising decision.

